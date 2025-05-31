[24/05/25-Kampala, Uganda] – Students from Uganda have made the nation proud by participating and excelling in the recently concluded global Huawei ICT competitions 2025 held in Shenzhen, China. The global competitions, designed for students and teachers from colleges and universities, attracted over 210,000 students and instructors from more than 2,000 colleges and universities in over 100 countries and regions. Following national and regional competitions, 179 teams from 48 countries and regions made it to the Global Final.

Represented by students from Gulu University, Muni University, Kabale University, Uganda Martyrs University and Cavendish University, the Ugandan contingent demonstrated exceptional determination, skills and innovation securing second prizes in the Cloud Track and the Innovation competitions.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education and Sport, Dr. Kedrace Turyagenda who represented the First Lady and Minister of Education Janet Museveni, highlighted the outstanding performance of the Ugandan students as a testament to the government’s efforts to promote ICT education, the country’s potential in ICT and its commitment to nurturing young minds to compete globally. “Huawei has helped Uganda make significant strides in ICT, reaching rural communities and empowering university students through innovation competitions,” Furthermore, the Ugandan Ambassador in Guangzhou China, Ms. Judyth Nsababera, who presented medals to the Ugandan team, praised Huawei’s support and encouraged students to use their talents to address key challenges back home. “These students return not only with medals but also with knowledge and inspiration that can transform communities.”

Teams that participated in the Innovation competition had to find an every-day life problem for which they can design a solution, combine industry application scenarios, and comprehensively use AI (mandatory), cloud computing, IoT, big data, and other technologies to propose solutions with social and commercial value, and design fully functional works. The Agrikbot team from Gulu University illustrated an automated solution designed to improve various farming operations such as monitoring of plant health and predicting crop stress before it becomes visible to the human eye, allowing timely interventions that save crops and reduce losses. The Cloud competition focuses on the ICT theoretical knowledge, hands-on skills, and teamwork of the participating students. This is conducted in the form of an 8-hour comprehensive experiment.

The competitions not only provided a platform for participants to showcase their skills but also fostered collaboration, learning, and networking among students and teachers from different backgrounds and cultures. The winners of the Global ICT Competitions were awarded with cash prizes, recognizing their outstanding achievements and contributions to the field of ICT. The Huawei ICT Competition is an annual contest held by Huawei for global university and college students. Through the competition, Huawei aims to provide students with an international platform for healthy competition and the exchange of ideas. Since its launch in 2015, the competition has helped students enhance their ICT knowledge and practical skills, while also increasing their ability to innovate by using new technologies and platforms.

The ultimate goal is to advance technological development and facilitate digital inclusion around the world. Huawei ICT Competition aims to provide a platform for college students to compete and communicate with each other around the world.