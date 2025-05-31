The Wakiso Magistrate court issued a warrant of arrest for the lawyer Osiya Moses Kayz in connection to unlawful assembly, terrorism, unlawful possession of weapon and cyber harassment on May 26, following a request from the prosecution led by Jonathan Kayiizi.

Osiya Moses, a renowned probono lawyer, activist and political analyst for his outspoken criticism of the state for corruption, violation of human rights is alleged to have absconded the bail conditions issued against him last year in July 2024.

The prosecution argued that Osiya’s whereabouts is largely unknown since the beginning of this year but remains active on his social media handle (X) space.

The order instructs the police officer to apprehend Osiya as soon as possible.

Evidence presented to magistrate court indicates that Osiya Moses was one of the masterminds behind the July 23, 2024 #Match2Parliament event with his tweets ordering citizens to participate in the protests. He also organised a section of youth in his residential area, Kabulengwa village, Wakiso district and procured them branded t-shirts of #March2Parliament which were recovered from some villages and held as exhibits.

It’s also alleged that he uses his social media handle from January 2024 to date to tweet demeaning messages about the Chief of Defence forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also a son to President Museveni.

The prosecutor alleged that in July 2024, Osiya was involved in a terrorist activity of mobilizing residents around his home to overthrow the government and to date, his known residence at Kabulengwa was abandoned, making it difficult to trace him as his known telephone numbers have since been switched off.

A neighbour of Osiya who spoke to us on condition of anonymity confirmed that prior to the issue of arrest warrant, two residents Baker Odeke and Wilson Tebandeke who were working around the village as builders were beaten to death by soldiers and their bodies dumped at police mortuary, sending shock waves into the village.

The duo was accused of conniving with Osiya in his activism. The same evening, soldiers searched a few houses without warrant and finally arrived at Osiya’s home, killing his dog and setting his brother’s motorcycle ablaze.

The brother who was not present that evening has not been seen again and all Osiya’s relatives who had been staying in the house have since fled and abandoned the residence. Their whereabouts are unknown which has also set the village in fear.

Background

Late last year, Osiya, a businessman and an ardent follower of the current trends in the political spheres of the country confessed to having unknown people trail him using a particular vehicle, he was not in position to take note of the number plate.

Osiya’s stance on the anti-corruption march was loud as he had on several occasions called out people to act where they feel misrepresented or cheated by their leaders to hold them accountable.

Early this year men in uniform stormed Osiya’s home in search for him and his wife but never found him as his whereabouts remain unknown.