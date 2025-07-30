The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has officially endorsed Hon. Nathan Nandala Mafabi as its presidential candidate for the 2026 general elections, signaling a major strategic shift within Uganda’s oldest opposition party.

This landmark decision follows the withdrawal of FDC President Patrick Oboi Amuriat from the race, who announced his full support for Mafabi’s candidacy. The move is seen as a step toward party unity, coming after weeks of intense internal consultations aimed at healing past divisions and repositioning the party as a formidable force in Uganda’s changing political landscape.

Mafabi, who currently serves as the Member of Parliament for Budadiri West and has held various leadership roles within the party—including Secretary General—is known for his outspoken advocacy on issues of governance, public accountability, and fiscal transparency. He is also a chartered accountant by profession and a seasoned parliamentarian with a solid track record.

“The FDC is rising once again with a renewed spirit of purpose,” said Amuriat during the party’s National Executive Committee meeting held at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi. “After engaging with our grassroots supporters and reflecting on the path forward, I am confident that Nandala Mafabi is the leader who will carry the hopes of millions of Ugandans seeking change.”

Party insiders reveal that the endorsement followed wide-ranging negotiations with regional coordinators and long-serving party stalwarts, seeking to consolidate support and streamline FDC’s campaign machinery ahead of 2026. Mafabi’s appeal, particularly in Eastern Uganda, where he commands a loyal base, is expected to help revitalize FDC’s grassroots networks and attract undecided voters.

Speaking after his endorsement, Mafabi struck a tone of unity and resilience, calling on all opposition actors to focus on the bigger picture: regime change. “This is not about Nandala Mafabi alone—it is about all Ugandans who believe that our nation deserves better. Together, we can restore dignity, justice, and prosperity for our people,” he said.

The endorsement also comes at a time when Uganda’s opposition landscape is increasingly competitive, with new political players and coalitions emerging ahead of 2026. Mafabi’s selection is likely to inject fresh energy into the FDC camp and may influence the broader opposition strategy in countering the long-standing dominance of President Yoweri Museveni and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), which has held power since 1986.

FDC is expected to officially launch Mafabi’s campaign in the coming months with a series of regional mobilization tours, policy unveilings, and rallies. The campaign will likely focus on economic reform, anti-corruption, youth employment, education, and decentralization.

As the 2026 race begins to take shape, political observers will be watching closely to see whether Mafabi’s candidacy can unify a fragmented opposition and mount a serious challenge to the ruling establishment.