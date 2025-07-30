In the rural village of Canomonanino, located in Okii Parish Otwal Sub County, Oyam district, more than 300 kilometers away from Kampala, Uganda’s capital, resides a man popularly known as Aguda Wil (Wilbert), approaching his late 60s.

Despite lacking formal education beyond catechism class, Aguda Wil possesses exceptional craftsmanship skills.

Adwong Charles Ojok, commonly referred to as Apwony Adit, a highly educated lecturer from Lira city, had heard about Aguda’s remarkable abilities and decided to pay him a visit.

As Ojok approached Aguda’s home, he was taken aback by the beautifully crafted grass-thatched buildings, including a main house, kitchen, and separate structures for his sons and daughters, as well as a chicken house and egg-laying area.

The structures were not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing, with intricate designs and patterns woven into the thatch.

Adwong Ojok’s eyes widened in amazement as he took in the sight of the beautifully crafted buildings, wondering how someone without formal training could create such masterpieces.

Upon entering the compound, Apwony Adit was further impressed by the array of artifacts on display, including beautifully woven baskets and bags, intricately carved wooden objects, and a stunning granary made from woven reeds and smeared with cow dung.

Each piece was a testament to Aguda’s exceptional skill and craftsmanship.

As Apwony Adit met Aguda, he was struck by the man’s humility and kindness.

Aguda offered him a refreshing drink of cold water from a beautifully designed calabash(gwata), adorned with intricate carvings that seemed to dance in the sunlight.

Despite his remarkable talents, Aguda was unassuming and warm, welcoming Apwony Adit with open arms. Apwony Adit learned that Aguda had learned his skills from his late father Opio Agurudeng, who had also acquired them from his father Lyeli Egwali Awangeodwet.

In light of Aguda’s remarkable story, the Lango Paramount Chief, HRH Eng. Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune, is urging the people of the sub-region to utilize social media platforms, radio stations, and mainstream media to preserve and promote Lango crafts.

“…Instead of using radio stations and social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Tok-tok to post obscenities and hurl insults at each other, I urge the people of Lango to utilize these platforms to market their talents and promote craft products from Lango to potential customers from within Uganda and abroad,” he urged.

Dr. Odongo Okune emphasizes that preserving cultural heritage is vital for the community’s growth and development in shaping the region’s identity. He notes that Lango crafts are an integral part of Lango’s cultural identity, reflecting their history, traditions, customs, and values.

The acclaimed civil engineer and traditional leader says that through crafts, the people of Lango can benefit from economic opportunities for artisans and local communities, contributing to sustainable livelihoods.

He adds that traditional crafts have long been an integral part of Lango culture, serving as a means of artistic expression, cultural identity, and community cohesion.

According to UNESCO research, traditional crafts play a vital role in preserving and promoting intangible cultural heritage.

The Won Nyaci points out that traditional crafts contribute to the preservation of intangible cultural heritage by passing down ancestral knowledge and skills from one generation to the next.

He also notes that traditional crafts help retain traditional designs and patterns representative of Lango’s specific culture and practices, embedded in their belief and spiritual systems.

Common traditional crafts in Lango include baskets, gourds for churning milk, wooden spoons and ladles, brooms, winnowers, pottery, granaries for food storage, wood carvings, waist beads, and necklaces.

All these crafts are environmentally friendly, being biodegradable and made from natural materials such as trees, reeds, or plants. The shopping and safari baskets, for example, are made from palm tree leaves, providing an eco-friendly alternative to polythene bags.

“…the proliferation of polythene bags in Lango and the rest of Uganda has become a major environmental concern, these bags have turned our beautiful landscape into an eyesore, blocking our water sources and drainages, rendering our soils infertile, and causing the death of many birds and animals”, he regrets.

The Won Nyaci believes the people of Lango can collectively can change this narrative by embracing our traditional crafts, which offer a more environmentally friendly alternative.

“…our beautifully crafted baskets, made from natural materials like palm tree leaves, can replace polythene bags and help restore the beauty of our environment…”, Dr Okune pleads and urges the people of Lango to rediscover the value of traditional crafts and work towards a more sustainable future for ourselves and future generations.

However, Dr. Odongo Okune regrets that the number of expert traditional builders is decreasing in Lango, as most people perceive grass-thatched buildings as backward.

He notes with concern that the young people who should take over the craft industry are disinterested and prefer instead to sell off land and migrate to towns/urban centers to engage in boda-boda transport business, which is also responsible for numerous painful accidents and fatalities.

“…this trend is not only threatening our cultural heritage but also putting the lives of our young people at risk, I urge our youth to reconsider their priorities and explore the opportunities in our traditional crafts industry…”Dr Odongo Okune appeals.

He says traditional crafts can not only provide many people with a sustainable livelihood, but it can also help preserve our cultural identity and contribute to the development of our community.

Dr. Okune notes that the global community, including Europeans, attach great importance and resources to preserving and promoting cultural heritage.

He cites the example of the spectacular headdress returned from the UK, adorned with finely crafted beads and made from human hair, which makes Lango a unique people.

It is noteworthy that the global community, including Europeans whom many people in Lango and other Ugandans aspire to emulate, place a high value on cultural heritage.

The fact that they preserved and returned the iconic Lango headdress to Uganda at their own cost is a testament to the importance they attach to cultural heritage.

“…this headdress, adorned with finely crafted beads and made from human hair, is not only a symbol of Lango’s rich cultural heritage but also a reminder of the importance of preserving our cultural identity…,” Dr. Okune says.

In addition to preserving cultural heritage, traditional crafts provide economic opportunities for artisans, generating income and promoting sustainable livelihoods for women, youth, and people with disabilities.

Dr Odongo Okune appeals that it’s crucial for people to use media platforms to promote and support artisans, providing them with opportunities to showcase and sell their products.

By promoting Lango crafts, Dr Odongo Okune says the community can unlock its potential, preserve its cultural identity, and contribute to sustainable development.