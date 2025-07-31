As I write about issues in Karamoja, it would be unfair not to show readers some of the concepts that have been intentionally used to define the Karamoja sub region for decades. To justify why Iam writing about Karamoja and its concepts, let me begin with the Karamoja social anthropologist, Benjamin Paul Knighton. Knighton, in his PhD thesis on Karamoja submitted to the University of Durham, stated that “if nothing is written on how things have changed, stayed the same, or evolved in Karamoja then the subregion will be forgotten or overlooked in academic and policy discussions” (Knighton, 1990).

I also agree with Ben Knighton that Karamoja issues need to be chronologically documented, exposed, and comparatively analysed so that donors and the government can have concrete solutions for the Karamoja sub region. Returning to the two concepts, I will begin with the “Karamoja Question” as elaborated by (Naisiko,2024). Naisiko shows that the term “Karamoja Question” originated from the situation where a lot of government money and aid projects have been brought into Karamoja, but people are still suffering and not seeing real improvements in their daily lives — which seems contradictory or hard to understand. In the same vein, this is where I need to inform the current development partners in Karamoja to critically be careful not to fall into the trap of the “Karamoja Question”. Even to the Government of Uganda with all the good programs you are implementing like PDM and Emyooga in Karamoja, make sure they achieve their objectives. It would be a shame if they also fall under the “Karamoja Question.”

Actually, if concepts such as the “Karamoja question” or “hard to reach” are not critically examined or dismantled, Karamoja will continue to be portrayed negatively . Additionally, terms like “hard to reach” or the “Karamoja question” are not innocent in how they depict the people of Karamoja to those involved in developing the region. For instance , phrases like “hard to reach ” are often used as tools for lobbying or to secure hard to reach allowances for those who use them effectively (Otim, 2004 cited in Mwangu Ronald Alex nd).This is why I argue that some of these concepts were developed as survival mechanisms and should be dismantled. Karamoja deserves respect and fair planning , just like other regions of Uganda.

Ayub Mukisa (PhD)

Executive Director-Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition

Email:ayubmukisa@gmail.com