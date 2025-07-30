Nairobi, Kenya – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni landed in Nairobi this morning, greeted with a warm welcome featuring a vibrant red carpet and an honor guard, marking the beginning of a highly anticipated state visit to strengthen ties with Kenya. The 80-year-old leader, who has led Uganda since 1986, was enthusiastically received by Kenyan officials as he stepped off his plane, adorned with Uganda’s national colors, ahead of productive bilateral discussions with President William Ruto.

Announced via Museveni’s X post, this visit highlights the flourishing partnership between the two East African nations. In 2024, bilateral trade soared to KES 82.3 billion (approximately EUR 776 million), with Uganda exporting goods worth KES 15 billion to Kenya, cementing its position as a key trade partner. The talks are set to focus on exciting opportunities in trade, infrastructure, and energy, including the ambitious Mombasa-Nairobi-Kampala-Kigali motorway and the ongoing standard gauge railway project. These initiatives promise to enhance Uganda’s access to global markets through Kenya’s Port of Mombasa, fostering economic growth and regional connectivity.

According to Explorer Uganda , the agenda also includes discussions on enhancing security cooperation, particularly along shared borders, and advancing the East African Community’s (EAC) integration goals, such as the East African Monetary Union.

The visit reflects Museveni’s unwavering commitment to Pan-African unity, a sentiment echoed by his aide, Faruk Kirunda, whose X posts celebrate the president’s role as “the core pillar of Uganda’s democracy” and a champion of regional stability. Kirunda’s recent posts align with the positive reception from some Ugandans on X, such as “Wishing you a successful visit, Your Excellency” (@Joellah_Kagina ) and “Strengthened Uganda-Kenya relations are key” (@RichardNtaate ).

This optimism underscores the potential for collaborative progress. Explorer Uganda further notes that the visit will address economic empowerment initiatives, including youth and women’s programs, aiming to create jobs and boost intra-regional trade. As a founding member of the revitalized EAC since 2000, Museveni’s engagement with Ruto builds on a legacy of regional integration. The ceremonial atmosphere, complete with masks as a cautious nod to health protocols, added a modern touch to the occasion. Museveni expressed enthusiasm, noting, “Looking forward to engaging… to strengthen the bond between Uganda and Kenya.”

With both leaders committed to advancing shared prosperity, this visit promises inspiring outcomes, reinforcing the spirit of East African cooperation and setting a hopeful tone for the region’s future.