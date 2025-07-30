KAMPALA: Stanbic Bank has announced the first batch of winners in its ongoing Kya Double with SupaDupa campaign, designed to reward actively transacting clients.

One of the lucky winners, Akugizibwe Annet Mbabazi, walked home with a UGX 1.2 million cheque. She expressed her gratitude, noting that the campaign’s transparency was reassuring.

“I’ve seen others win in different campaigns, but I never believed it was real. Today, I see it’s true, and it couldn’t have come at a better time as I was struggling to pay my child’s school fees. Stanbic has truly answered my prayer,” she said.

Launched in June and running until the end of December, on offer are cash prizes totaling UGX 100 million to give away.

Sarah Nankumba, the Acacia branch manager, said the campaign aligns with the bank’s purpose, “Uganda is our home, and our growth is driven by supporting our people.”

She said the bank has already rewarded nearly UGX 25 million and continues to reward more clients who deposit money and actively use their accounts.

Nankumba urged Ugandans to participate by transacting regularly on the different Stanbic Bank platforms. She also reassured that opening an account is simple and can be done entirely digitally with no branch visit necessary.

“Prospective customers can download the bank’s mobile app, scan the QR code on their website, or dial *290# to open an account at no cost, with minimal paperwork and activation in less than five minutes using only a National Identity Card,” Nankumba said.

Israel Arinaitwe, Head of Personal Banking, said the Kya Double with SupaDupa campaign was developed based on extensive customer feedback, highlighting a demand for banking that is quick, simple, and rewarding for regular depositors.

The campaign eliminates the traditional barriers of queues and paperwork by offering a fully digital, paperless, and free account opening process that takes less than five minutes. Customers can open a bank account via the Stanbic app, mobile banking, or online platforms, then instantly deposit, send, or receive funds making banking truly instant,” Arinaitwe said.

He also announced enhanced credit offerings, including instant loans of up to UGX 5 million available any time, and subject to eligibility, digital loans of up to UGX 250 million can be approved within two minutes.