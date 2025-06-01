In the heart of Kampala, a wave of collective hope and generosity swept through as Ugandans and friends from across the globe rallied to save the life of Cedric Babu Ndilima, a beloved media personality known for his warmth, charisma, and dedication to his craft. Cedric, at just 50 years old, faced a dire health crisis—severe heart failure—that required an urgent heart transplant in London. The staggering cost of £300,000 (approximately Shs1.5 billion) for the procedure and associated expenses prompted his family to launch a GoFundMe campaign on Thursday, May 29, 2025. What unfolded over the next 48 hours was a testament to the kindness, unity, and big hearts of countless individuals, including the prominent Ruparelia family, who saw Cedric not just as a friend but as family.

The GoFundMe appeal, launched with a desperate plea to save Cedric’s life, quickly gained traction. Within hours, donations began pouring in from near and far—343 contributors in total, from Uganda to the diaspora, each moved by Cedric’s story and his fight for survival. By the time Cedric tragically passed away in a Nairobi hospital less than two days later, the campaign had raised an impressive £39,358 (about Shs200 million), representing 13 percent of the target. Among the generous donors was an anonymous contributor who gave £7,417, while six others donated £1,000 or more, and Leopold Kyanda contributed £622. But one donation stood out, not just for its amount but for the emotional weight it carried: £2,500 from the Ruparelia family.

The Ruparelia family’s connection to Cedric ran deep. Sudhir Ruparelia, one of Uganda’s most prominent businessmen, had long regarded Cedric as more than a colleague or friend—he was like a brother to Sudhir’s late son, Rajiv Ruparelia, who had passed away years earlier. The two young men had shared a close bond, often seen together in their vibrant media work, conducting interviews and bringing stories to life with their infectious energy. When Cedric’s health crisis became public, Sudhir and his family didn’t hesitate to step in, contributing to the fundraiser and amplifying the call for support.

.” In a heartfelt post on X, Sudhir shared a poignant photo of Cedric and Rajiv conducting a media interview, their smiles radiating camaraderie and purpose. His words captured the depth of his grief: “Another son of ours has left this world. May Cedric’s Soul Rest in Peace. Here with Rajiv, may they rest in peace.”

The post, adorned with a rose emoji, struck a chord with many, reminding the nation of the personal loss felt by those closest to Cedric. For the Ruparelias, this was not just a charitable act—it was a tribute to a bond forged through shared moments and mutual respect, a way to honor both Cedric and Rajiv’s memory.

Despite the outpouring of love and support, Cedric’s condition deteriorated rapidly. His family had described his state as “severe heart failure,” and even as donations poured in, time was not on their side. Cedric breathed his last in Nairobi, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and a nation in mourning. The GoFundMe campaign, though unable to save his life, became a powerful symbol of Uganda’s compassion and resilience.

In the face of this tragedy, a few cynical voices emerged, questioning the fundraiser or the feasibility of raising such a large sum in so short a time. Yet, these naysayers were drowned out by the overwhelming response of 343 donors who, without hesitation, gave what they could to help a man they admired. From small contributions to significant ones, each donation told a story of hope and solidarity. Uganda, often celebrated for its warmth and community spirit, proved once again that its people have big hearts, ready to rally for one of their own in times of need.

Cedric Babu Ndilima’s passing left a void, but his story—and the generosity it inspired—remains a beacon of what Uganda stands for. The Ruparelia family’s contribution, rooted in their personal connection to Cedric, underscored the power of human bonds in the face of loss. As Sudhir’s post reminded the world, Cedric and Rajiv may be gone, but their spirits live on in the love and unity they inspired. In just 48 hours, Uganda showed that even in grief, its people are generous, compassionate, and unwaveringly supportive—a nation with a heart as big as the one they tried to save.