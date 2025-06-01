The Democratic Party (DP), Uganda’s oldest political party, stands at a pivotal crossroads as it grapples with internal strife and a diminishing political footprint. At the heart of this struggle is a fierce leadership battle between incumbent President General Norbert Mao and Bukoto Central MP Richard Sebamala, whose dynamic campaign has ignited a spark reminiscent of DP’s glory days.

Mr Sebamala’s relentless mobilization, unyielding energy, and grassroots focus have positioned him as a transformative figure, potentially heralding the end of Mao’s tenure and setting the stage for a new era in DP’s history. As Mao himself has hinted that he is serving his last term, Sebamala’s rising influence suggests he could shape the party’s narrative and emerge as a national power contender in the coming years. He is one of the men to watch!

Since 2010, Norbert Mao’s leadership has been marked by both achievements and controversies. His eloquence and international stature, bolstered by his Yale World Fellows stint and contributions to peace talks with the Lord’s Resistance Army, initially positioned him as a unifying figure. However, his 2022 cooperation agreement with President Yoweri Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM), which secured him the role of Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, has been widely criticized as a betrayal of DP’s opposition roots. The party’s parliamentary presence has plummeted from 15 MPs in 2016 to just six in 2025, with defections to the National Unity Platform (NUP) highlighting growing disillusionment. Critics, including Sebamala, argue that Mao’s alignment with the NRM has eroded DP’s credibility, turning it into what some describe as a “personal project” rather than a vibrant opposition force.

Enter Richard Sebamala, a 45-year-old civil engineer and businessman whose meteoric rise in Ugandan politics has captured the imagination of DP loyalists. His 2021 victory over former Vice President Edward Ssekandi in Bukoto Central showcased his ability to challenge entrenched power. Sebamala’s campaign for DP leadership is built on a vision of restoring the party’s core values—truth, justice, and opposition independence. His grassroots initiatives, such as the Sebamala Foundation and the Sebamala Cup, have empowered communities and united youth, echoing the DP’s historical commitment to social justice. His transparent leadership style and anti-corruption stance resonate with a new generation of Ugandans disillusioned by decades of NRM dominance.

The recent DP National Delegates Conference in Mbarara underscored the intensity of this leadership struggle. Mao’s attempt to disqualify Sebamala, citing a constitutional rule requiring 10 years of active party membership or five years on the National Executive Committee (NEC), was seen by many as a desperate maneuver to cling to power. Sebamala, who transitioned from a civil service career to politics in 2019, countered by emphasizing his long-standing support for DP, claiming he funded party activities behind the scenes. His defiance, coupled with accusations of Mao manipulating delegate lists and fostering tribal divisions, has galvanized his supporters, who see him as a reformist ready to reclaim DP’s soul.

Sebamala’s campaign exudes the fire and energy of DP’s yesteryears, when leaders like Benedicto Kiwanuka and Paul Ssemogerere championed the marginalized. His social media presence, amplified by hashtags like #SebamalaForDP and #ReclaimDP, reflects a modern, inclusive approach to mobilization. Posts on X highlight his engagement with communities in Gulu and Mbale, where he has called for unity and accountability. Political analysts note that Sebamala’s ability to inspire and mobilize could redefine DP as a credible opposition force by 2026. If he sustains this momentum, he is well-positioned to shape the party’s narrative over the next five years, challenging not only internal rivals but also the broader political establishment.