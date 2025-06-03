By Joshua Muzira

At least two people have been confirmed dead following a suspected terrorist attack in Munyonyo, Kampala suburb.

The happened eariler today near the Munyonyo Martyrs’ Shrine.

A section of locals around heard the big blast due to the magnitude of the bomb attack and since it is near a highway, the majority thought it was a car tire that had exploded, but it was later established that it was a bomb.

The mass was supposed to begin shortly, but has been interrupted because security has to ensure that at the shrine, everyone is safe and secure.

Col.Chris Magezi, the acting director of defense public information, on his X platform, has said, “A UPDF counter-terrorism unit this morning intercepted and neutralized two armed terrorists in Munyonyo, an upscale city suburb. It was an intelligence-led operation, and the security services are on heightened alert to ensure the Martyrs Day celebrations proceed without disruption. The general public is urged to remain calm but vigilant and report any suspicious individuals, objects, or activities to the security services for immediate attention.”

The blast went off at the bridge road connecting to Munyonyo Marty’s shrine, disrupting the flow of traffic and the pilgrims making their way to the church.