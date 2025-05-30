As a Catholic and former seminarian, I was disheartened to learn that Rev. Fr. Anthony Musaala, from the sacred pulpit, questioned and dismissed President Yoweri Museveni’s act of contrition during prayers at Kololo Independence Grounds on May 25, 2025. The event, organized by Pastor Patience Rwabwogo, a respected preacher known for her integrity, was a moment of national significance.

President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni publicly expressed regret for “mistakes made by ourselves, our agents, and representatives,” a gesture that deserves reflection, not rebuke.

The President’s apology, delivered alongside his wife, was a courageous act of humility, reminiscent of King David’s repentance in Psalm 51, where he sought God’s mercy without publicizing every sin. The Bible reminds us in Psalm 130:3, “If you, Lord, kept a record of sins, who could stand?” This verse underscores that forgiveness is a matter between the penitent and God, not a public spectacle requiring detailed confessions. For Fr. Musaala to demand specifics from the President seems inconsistent with this principle.

Fr. Musaala’s own journey invites scrutiny. In 2013, he was suspended from the Catholic Church after authoring a controversial letter alleging sexual misconduct among clergy, which he claimed was leaked without his consent. He later joined the Brazilian Catholic Apostolic Church, only to return to the Catholic fold in 2018, publicly apologizing to the late Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga during a Chrism Mass at Rubaga Cathedral. In his apology, Fr. Musaala expressed regret for the pain caused but did not publicly detail his actions during his time away. The Catholic community welcomed him back with grace, asking few questions, trusting in his contrition.

Yet, Fr. Musaala now appears to hold President Museveni to a higher standard than he applied to himself. As Jesus taught in Matthew 7:3, “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?” Fr. Musaala’s critique risks hypocrisy, as he demands transparency from the President that he did not offer to his own flock. His history as a charismatic priest and gospel musician, once celebrated at his 1994 ordination at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Rubaga, makes his stance all the more disappointing. As a young seminarian, I witnessed his ordination, and his departure from the Church was a personal blow. His return was a moment of joy, yet his recent comments cast a shadow on that reconciliation.

A priest’s role is to guide, not condemn.

Fr. Musaala should offer President Museveni support, not criticism, for taking the bold step of public repentance.

Leaders rarely admit fault, and Museveni’s acknowledgment of mistakes, however general, is a significant gesture in a polarized nation. As Fr. Musaala himself noted in a 2025 Palm Sunday homily, Uganda needs “love, compassion, and forgiveness” to heal divisions. By challenging the President’s sincerity, he undermines these values.

Rather than casting stones, Fr. Musaala should thank God for a leader’s humility and pray for wisdom to guide Uganda forward. The President’s apology, while met with skepticism by some, including opposition leader Bobi Wine, is a step toward dialogue.

Fr. Musaala, having experienced the Church’s mercy, should extend the same grace to others. True contrition is personal, and its fruits are shown through actions, not public dissection. Let us pray for both leaders to embody the reconciliation Uganda desperately needs.