During the dissemination of the Auditor General’s findings on May 30th, 2025, by the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) in Napak District, the Chief Administrative Officer, Mr. Okumu Bedijo James highlighted that they will collaborate with KACC to promote transparency and accountability in the District.

Mr. Bedijo gave the opening remarks during KACC’s presentation of the OAG findings at the Farmers Hall in Napak District.

In 2024, Mr. Okumu emerged as the best local government manager in Karamoja for the Karamoja Citizens’ Integrity Award winners organised by the Karamoja Anti- Corruption Coalition.

KACC presented issues from the Auditor General’s Report, including the Roads sector, delayed disbursement of PDM funds, education, extension workers not having motorcycles, and arrears for pensioners. In response to these issues Madam Nakoya Joyce, the Napak District Education Officer, stated that pupil variances in both head count and EMIS are due to parents delaying with their NINs.

She also mentioned that efforts are ongoing to complete seed schools and address sanitation issues in some schools.

Lodungokol Simon Peter, the district production officer, responded that efforts are being made to fill the position of extension officers, as some have already been recruited.

The RDC of Napak, Milton Odongo, also thanked the CSOs fighting corruption in Karamoja for their work in empowering citizens to demand accountability.

Mr. Odongo emphasized the need for cooperation in the fight against corruption in Karamoja to improve the lives of the people in the subregion.

Sophia Lomongin, the project officer at KACC, expressed gratitude to Napak District local government officials for attending the dissemination meeting.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director of KACC, thanked the embassies of Denmark, The Netherlands, Sweden, and Ireland for funding the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition activities.