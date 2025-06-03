The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, has appealed to all stakeholders in the Busoga region to come together for the development of Basoga and the coming generations.

The Minister, who was making her remarks during the preparatory regional meeting for her thanksgiving, slated for Saturday, 07th June, at Iringa Township P/S in Buyende District. The meeting was held at Jinja City Hall with RDCs/DRDCs/ARDCs, CAOs, DISOs and NRM leaders within the region, appealing to the leaders and all stakeholders in Busoga to come together for the good of Busoga’s future.

“It’s time to come together as Basoga, unite and work for the people because, as leaders, generations to come will judge us and we are directly accountable to our local people who put us in power”, she said

The Minister noted that the chairman of the NRM party, H.E. Rtd. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is tired of political fights within the NRM party members; “other regions which got to know this have left us very far; the mentality of divide and rule should stop if we are to move forward”.

“As leaders, we should know that we are accountable to our voters, but also remember that at the end of the day, we shall be answerable to the Almighty God. Let us work hard to ensure that we change our region”.

Minister Babalanda also informed the members that her thanksgiving is beyond her as an individual; instead, an endorsement of President Museveni will be done, to ensure that this time round, NRM and President Museveni score highly compared to the previous election.

The Minister congratulated all NRM leaders who have successfully gone through the recently concluded NRM Party elections and appealed to losers to work together with those who won for the good of the NRM party.

The Busoga regional whip of RDCs, Richard Gulume, who presented the key concerns that might have caused the poor performance of NRM in Busoga, including the government’s failure to attend to the sugar cane farmers’ concerns, and the government’s failure to address the issue of fisheries within the region.

RDC Gulume expressed great thanks to the President for signing the sugar bill.

RDCs and Busoga Stakeholders assured Minister Babalanda that they will multiply their mobilisation tactics to ensure that President Museveni wins with a higher percentage in the Busoga region.

RDCs also promised to stand with Minister Babalanda during her thanksgiving.

The meeting was also attended by the commissioner of RDCs in charge of Kampala metropolitan, Hon. Fredrick Mbaghadhi Nkaayi, CAOs, NRM Leaders, among others.