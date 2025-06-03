Mr. Calvin Echodu, who is vying for the position of NRM National Vice Chairperson for Eastern Uganda, has shared a heartfelt message in honor of Uganda’s Martyrs Day. With deep respect for the historical sacrifice of the Uganda Martyrs, Mr. Echodu’s words echo not only gratitude but also a powerful call for unity, peace, and spiritual strength. His message reminds the nation that the faith and bravery of those who stood firm in their beliefs continue to be a source of inspiration today.

Martyrs Day is one of the most sacred days in Uganda. It commemorates the lives of men and women who chose faith over fear and paid the ultimate price for their beliefs. In his message, Mr. Echodu highlights how their courageous actions should not be forgotten. Instead, he believes their legacy should serve as a guiding light for Uganda’s future one built on resilience, tolerance, and national solidarity.

As a leader aiming to bring “new energy to the party,” Mr. Echodu demonstrates a commitment to honoring Uganda’s past while looking forward with a clear vision. He seeks to energize the NRM in Eastern Uganda with fresh ideas rooted in cultural values and moral conviction. His Martyrs Day message serves not only as a tribute but also as a pledge to carry the torch of those brave souls by leading with integrity, faith, and a unifying spirit.