MBARARA, Uganda – The Democratic Party’s (DP) 12th National Delegates Conference, held from May 30 to June 2, 2025, at Asamar Hotel in Mbarara City, descended into chaos as over 1,400 delegates protested the controversial exclusion of Hon. Richard Sebamala, MP for Bukoto Central, from the presidential ballot.

The conference, meant to elect new leadership, instead exposed deep rifts within Uganda’s oldest political party, with Sebamala’s supporters rallying behind his “Plan B” to restore the party’s autonomy.

Tensions erupted when Sebamala and Vincent Kawere found their names missing from the candidate list, despite paying nomination fees. Delegates, waving green DP flags, chanted “#SebamalaForDP” and accused incumbent president Hon. Norbert Mao and Secretary General Dr. Gerald Siranda of rigging the process to favor Mao’s fourth-term bid. Reports of manipulated delegate lists and strict ID checks fueled outrage, with some alleging a “deep state” plot tied to Mao’s 2022 NRM alliance, which has seen DP’s parliamentary seats drop from 15 in 2016 to six in 2025.

The situation escalated during vote counting when security personnel, led by Mbarara’s Deputy RCC Robert Kanusu, forcibly moved ballot boxes to hotel rooms, barring delegates and journalists. One woman was injured in the scuffle, sparking chants of “No justice, no peace!” Dr. Michael Lulume Bayiga, a presidential contender, seized the moment, branding himself the “last matchstick” to save DP from Mao’s grip, while Eria Alitia called for unity.

Despite Mao’s declared victory with 969 votes, Sebamala’s Plan B gained momentum. His team announced a shadow congress and launched hotlines to mobilize grassroots support, vowing to counter the “hijack” of the party’s soul. As delegates left Mbarara, their resolve echoed Sebamala’s rallying cry: “For the Party. For the People. For the Future.” The fight for DP’s future, it seems, is just beginning.