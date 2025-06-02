In this article, Iam appealing to government agencies in either Kampala or Karamoja to take serious action to protect the people of Karamoja from the deadly crude alcohol known as “waragi.” ”Waragi” (or “etulè” in the local language) has been present in Karamoja since 1960, but from around 1990 to the present, the sale and consumption of “waragi” has become one of the most serious issues in Karamoja today (Cau et al., 2018). Infact, crude (illegal) “waragi” has taken a commercial direction in the Karamoja sub region, with devastating effects on all categories of people -children, elderly, youth, women, men, and people with disabilities.

For example, studies conducted in Karamoja on alcohol abuse show an increase in the number of patients with alcohol-related psychiatric problems (Lomele, 2017; Cau et al., 2018; Iyer et al., 2018). Indeed, in Manyatta homesteads, I have observed people who have consumed “Waragi” quarreling and fighting with their family members and friends, especially in the evening hours. Surprisingly, some individuals are unable to recall the fights the next morning. The effects of crude “Waragi” in Karamoja are clear, with youth losing weight, some becoming frail, developing reddened mouths and lips, and appearing un healthy.

As a matter of fact, development practitioners in Karamoja are deeply concerned about the spread of crude “waragi” in the region. If critical thinking is applied, the high consumption of “waragi” in Karamoja can easily be associated with increasing levels of poverty in the sub region, frustrating the efforts of not only government intervention but also Civil Society Organisations. We kindly request government agencies with the power to control the crude “waragi” issue to help us and intervene. Otherwise, the population of Karamoja is being overrun by waragi, causing the region to regress and fall backwards.

We are aware that authorities like the police in Karamoja are attempting to prevent the importation of crude “Waragi” in Karamoja, but the situation remains dire. We appeal to other government agencies to also step in and protect the Karimojong from this deadly problem which has been referred to by some scholars as the “silent gun” (Iyer, Sekajja, & Stites,2018).

Ayub Mukisa (PhD)

Executive Director-Karamoja Anti Corruption Coalition (KACC)

Email: ayubmukisa@gmail.com