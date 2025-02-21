Nairobi, Kenya – The Chief of Defense Forces of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, arrived in Nairobi this morning to attend a high-level meeting of East African Community (EAC) military chiefs. The gathering aims to address the escalating crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where ongoing conflict has threatened regional security.

Gen Kainerugaba’s is accompanied by Major General James Birungi, Chief of Defense Intelligence and Security, and other senior UPDF officials. The meeting brings together defense chiefs from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, the DRC, South Sudan, and Somalia to discuss strategies for restoring peace and security in the region.

In his remarks, the CDF highlighted the importance of collective efforts in combating regional challenges.

“Our collective focus on the security challenges in the Democratic Republic of the Congo exemplifies the cooperative spirit that binds the East African Community,” Gen Kainerugaba noted.

The chiefs’ meeting follows directives from the Joint EAC-SADC Heads of State Summit held on February 8, 2025, in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. During the summit, regional leaders tasked the Chiefs of Defense Forces with providing technical guidance on resolving the crisis in eastern DRC, where the M23 rebel group has seized control of key cities, including Goma and Bukavu.

Eastern DRC has long been a hotspot for conflict, with multiple armed groups, including the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), exacerbating the instability. The ADF, a terrorist organization with origins in Uganda, has been a persistent threat despite joint efforts by the UPDF and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) to neutralize it. According to the UPDF, the ADF’s capabilities have now been significantly degraded, with only scattered remnants operating in the dense forests of the DRC.

In a related development, the UPDF recently achieved a strategic milestone by entering Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province, in a coordinated operation with the FARDC. The move was met with widespread approval from local residents, who have endured years of violence and instability.

The Nairobi meeting represents a critical step in fostering regional collaboration to address the DRC crisis. As military leaders convene, the focus remains on crafting a unified approach to dismantle rebel groups, restore stability, and pave the way for lasting peace in the region.