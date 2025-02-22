RUKUNGIRI – A Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officer was killed in a hit-and-run accident along the Rukungiri–Ntungamo road on Thursday night, police have confirmed.

The victim, identified as Kamugisha Naras, was attached to Masaka.

According to the Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson, ASP Elly Maate, the accident occurred at around 8:45 PM on February 20, 2025, at Katogo Cell, Nyamayenje Eastern Division, Rukungiri Municipality.

“It is alleged that the deceased was crossing the road when he was hit by a speeding motorcycle that was coming from the Buyanja side heading toward Rukungiri town,” Maate said. “The impact left him dead on the spot, and the rider fled the scene.”

Police traffic officers, led by the District Traffic Officer (DTO), responded to the scene, examined, and documented it before transporting the body to Rwakabengo Health Centre mortuary for a postmortem.

Authorities have since launched a manhunt for the motorcyclist. “We are on the lookout for the rider and the motorcycle as inquiries continue. Anyone with information that can help us track the suspect is urged to volunteer such information,” Maate appealed.