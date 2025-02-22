KANUNGU – Police in Kanungu District are investigating a case of mob justice that led to the death of an unidentified man who was lynched by residents of Katembe Cell, Nyaruto Parish, Kambuga Sub-county, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson ASP Elly Maate, the incident occurred at around 3:20 AM on February 20, 2025, when the deceased allegedly broke into the home of Arinaitwe Asuman.

“It is alleged that the suspect dug a hole behind the main house, gained access to Asuman’s bedroom, and then attacked him with a spear, injuring him,” Maate said.

Asuman raised an alarm, prompting neighbors to rush to his rescue. In an attempt to flee, the suspect picked up an axe from inside the house and tried to break through a window. However, the angry residents overpowered him and began beating him.

Police were alerted by the area chairman and arrived at the scene to rescue the suspect, who was already in critical condition. “Upon attempting to take him to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on the way,” Maate confirmed.

A team led by ASP Joka from Kambuga Police Station visited the scene and recovered exhibits, including a panga, an axe, and a spear. The body of the deceased was taken to Kambuga Hospital mortuary for a postmortem.

Maate urged anyone with a missing relative to check at the hospital mortuary for identification and a proper burial. He also warned the public against taking the law into their own hands.

“We strongly discourage acts of mob justice. People should report suspects to authorities rather than resorting to lawlessness,” Maate emphasized.