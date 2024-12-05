KAMPALA, Uganda — The trial of Molly Katanga and five others accused of murdering her husband, Henry Katanga, is set to resume Thursday after a nearly six-week delay.

The trial was halted in early November when Justice Isaac Muwata, the presiding judge, attended a training session. Details of the training were not disclosed.

Molly Katanga, who is jointly charged with her two daughters, Patricia Kakwanzi and Martha Nkwanzi, their family’s domestic servant George Amanyire, and nurse Charles Otai, has been attending the trial via video link from Luzira prison due to injuries sustained during the incident.

The prosecution had called 10 witnesses before the trial was halted, including AIP Enock Kanene, a cybercrime analyst. The defense has disputed Kanene’s testimony and requested access to raw data, including digital evidence and CCTV footage.

Justice Muwata ordered the Director of Public Prosecutions to provide all relevant materials, emphasizing the principle of a fair trial.

Justice Muwata is presiding over the case, with Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Samali Wakooli, Chief State Attorneys Jonathan Muwaganya and Anna Kiiza leading the prosecution team.

The defense team consists of Peter Kabatsi, MacDosman Kabega, Jet Tumwebaze, Bruce Musinguzi, and Elison Karuhanga.

On November 2, 2023, Henry Katanga, a prominent businessman, died from a gunshot wound to the head at his residence on Mbuya Chwa II Road in Kampala.

The same day, his wife Molly Katanga was hospitalized at C-Care IHK with severe injuries, including multiple fractures, head trauma, and hypovolemic shock, according to a report by Ministry of Health-appointed specialists.

Hypovolemic shock is a life-threatening condition caused by significant blood or fluid loss, leading to inadequate blood circulation.

According to the indictment, on November 1, 2023, the couple had dinner together and retired to their bedroom. The next morning, a house help, George Amanyire, heard an unusual noise coming from the bedroom and alerted others in the household.

As they approached the room, they allegedly heard a struggle and suspected a fight. After calling Molly’s daughters, Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanza, a loud blast was heard, and the noise ceased.

Upon arriving, Nkwanzi and Kakwanza found Katanga in a pool of blood. Amanyire assisted Molly downstairs, and Kakwanza drove her to Bugolobi Medical Centre and later IHK.

The indictment states that Katanga died from gunshot injuries inflicted by his own pistol, number UG1622200061CZ99 compact, which was found in good working condition and capable of firing live ammunition. The cartridge at the scene was confirmed to have been discharged from the same pistol.