The Deputy Press Secretary to H.E the President, Mr. Faruk Kirunda has cautioned Ugandans against fraudsters who are plotting to defraud them of their hard earned money through an online scam.

An online scam is a crime in which the perpetrator develops a scheme using one or more elements of the Internet to deprive a person of property or any interest, estate, or right by a false representation of a matter of fact, whether by providing misleading information or by concealment of information.

In a viral web link, the scammers claim that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has approved Shs250,000 hardship grant for all Ugandans.

” Online Application is Now Open. Yoweri Museveni 250,000 UGX Cash grant transfer is ongoing. Qualified applicants will receive payments for 3 months,” the fraudsters said, before urging the unsuspecting members of the public to apply now.

However, according to Mr. Kirunda, President Museveni has no such arrangement.

“It’s a fake message,” he said in a post on his official X account on Sunday 31st March, 2024.