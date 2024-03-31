The Deputy Commander of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Airforces,Brig Gen. Stephen Kiggundu has passed on.

This has been confirmed by the Defence Spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye.

According to a statement issued by Brig. Gen. Kulayigye on Sunday 31st March, 2024, Brig. Gen. Kiggundu breathed his last today from his official residence in Entebbe.

“Brig. Gen Kiggundu was well all day until the evening of today when he met his death from his bathroom,” he said.

Read full statement: