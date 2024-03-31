President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has lauded the religious leaders for condemning corruption in their Good Friday message.

“I was very happy to hear the religious leaders’ message of condemning corruption. Keep it up. The corrupt are parasites that delay and undermine our transformation efforts,”he said.

The President made the remarks today in his Easter Message to Ugandans.

President Museveni however informed the religious leaders that from the very beginning, the NRM was conscious of this problem (corruption) and in the 1960s, he was involved in fighting the corruption of the chiefs, the teachers misusing (defiling) school girls, vets and medical staff stealing government drugs, among others.

“That is why, in addition to the administrative government structures of District Commissioner (DC), County chief, Gombolola chief, Muruka chief, etc., we empowered the People, the victims of the corruption most of the time because the money and resources stolen are meant for them, or they are forced to pay bribes, by giving them power to elect their own leaders to be the Nyamparas (overseers) of what the Government People (the administrators) are doing in their area- good or bad,”he explained.

“Why did we create the positions of LC V, Councillors, LC-3, LC-2 and LC-1s when we already had the DC, the Saza chief, the Gombolola chiefs and the Muruka Chief? Part of the problem is that this anti-corruption weapon is not used. If the elected people have become corrupt, why don’t the voters hold them accountable? The religious leaders could take an interest in this.”

He further assured Ugandans that the anti-corruption weapon is available in each locality and they should use it.

“The RDCs that are selected by the President, should be the activists in checking what the CAOs, the Vets, the medical staff, the extension workers, etc., are doing. If they are not, it is the responsibility for the Ministry of the Presidency to inform me and I remove them. I do not have to talk about the MPs. That is part of their mandate,” Museveni Museveni noted.

“Land grabbing is part of the corruption. The land grabbing is not happening on the moon. It is happening in a village, a parish, a sub-county, a constituency, a district, etc. There are structures – administrative, popular (elected), political (RDCs), security (DISOs, GISOs, etc.), and religious. All these have information that could help with these problems.”

President Museveni also urged religious leaders to mobilise believers to embrace wealth creation programs.

“It is not godly to have People who do not work and remain poor. The NRM formula for wealth creation is very well elaborated. Some of the religious leaders are actively involved in wealth creation. Bishop Ahimbisiibwe of South Ankole has set a good example with coffee. Bishop Rubaramira of Kabaale has set a good example with tea, although the prices of tea have come down recently. Arch-Bishop Odama has done a good job with cassava. The religious leaders could join us in passing out a harmonized message,”he said.

“Then there is the danger of property fragmentation by the children following the death of the parents. This mistake in many parts of Uganda, has now created an LWD (land with disability) situation. In some areas they can no longer produce food, the fact that some of those areas are the most fertile on Earth, notwithstanding.The NRM always carries the burden of rescuing the families of Ugandans from poverty. That is why we are always talking about home income and Education for all.”

On the other hand, President Museveni said he was glad to hear religious leaders talking about the two greatest Christian commandments.

“Those are: “Love God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind, and with all your strength. The second is this, love your neighbour as you love yourself.”Praised be the Lord to hear that message being proclaimed by all the preachers, universally. That has been the position of the NRM ever since 1965. Indeed, that is why we chased religious leaders (Army chaplains) out of the NRA –UPDF. Many of the preachers were preaching the ungodly message of sectarianism of religion and tribe and gender chauvinism,” he said.

“It is good to hear the new message. Indeed, we have been saluting the religious leaders of Uganda for forming the inter-religious council in the year 2001 to bring together all the religious faith of the Country. Keep it up and uproot completely the ungodly practices of sectarianism.”

He further revealed that currently he is at Rwakitura with the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports,Janet Museveni and later they shall go to Kisozi to celebrate Jesus’ victory over death but also to audit and augment the NRM work among the Wanainchi in the battle for wealth creation in all the homesteads of Uganda.

“We are auditing our wealth creation activities in Rwakyitura and Kisozi. We shall join you in Kampala later. We shall report in detail about the audit.”