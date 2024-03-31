Name: Mathias Mpuuga

Age: 49

Position: Member of Parliament Nyendo/Mukungwe Constituency.

Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba has dominated headlines for the past couple week, since his National Unity Platform removed him from an influential position of Leader of Opposition and replaced him with Joel Ssenyonyi a man many see as a political novice. The public opinion has since been sharply divided over the fate of the Nyendo-Mukungwe legislator widely believed to be backed by both Buganda and Catholic Church institutions.

Mpuuga’s name has been associated with several political activism campaigns and significantly he got more respect and admiration when he rose to LOP office.

Hon Mpuuga is one of the few legislators in the Ninth parliament with a wide experience in the political arena. As a lawyer, he has also over the years developed expertise in the areas of corporate and commercial litigation, mediation and arbitration in all corners of the conundrum of Uganda’s politics.

For a man who has contributed to legislative works in the ninth, tenth and the present-day speaker Anita Annet Among’s led 11th Parliament, tongues are wagging not over the solid reputation h has built as unifier, builder, mentor, advocate for governance and human rights, among others; but for the controversy singled out of the meeting of the Parliamentary Commission which allegedly rewarded its members with a “service award” quantified in monetary terms.

This has thrown the former Leader of Opposition and now Commissioner of Parliament, into a turmoil. The controversial has left many people guessing, if, the National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi, called out Mpuuga over “corruption” or, because there is something the former ‘ghetto gladiator’ is running away from.

Mpuuga is fighting back contempt, insults, blackmail and all forms of negative propaganda, despite his explanation that he has not received any monies on his account, although the Commission indeed, passed the resolution for the “service award” to its commissioners.

Mpuuga has however not suffered reputation damage alone. Robert Kyagulanyi and his NUP party have been cast in the limelight and exposed as lacking leadership at that level.

Born on October 12, 1975, Mpuuga is a politician, educationist, lawyer, businessman and the lover of his culture and sports development.

At the Parliament, Mpuuga has stood out, and his Old Boys at St Henry’s College Kitovu under the stewardship of Brother Augustine Mugabo, are deeply proud of the giant he has become. He is one of the few politicians who have conversely achieved to earn their place in Uganda’s political space.

The dark cloud could be on Mpuuga’s sky, yet a silver lining too is manifest given the fact that Masaka’s political face is undeniably a respected man, seen as suffering a political witch-hunt from his own party.

In a low tone, Mpuuga says that politics is one the difficult obligations one can do. Luckily, years could seem to have passed, money seems to have changed hands and yet still, Masaka voters themselves haven’t disappointed Mpuuga. He has equally not disappointed them owing to the significant growth Masaka city has undergone, during his three terms as the town’s representative.

“He is the only leader of opposition ever in the field and formidable in networking,” says Paul Baale Mukasa, a political observer in Masaka City.

“He has balanced the debate in the Parliament and is informative, relevant and innovative yet he is always on the ground,” added Mukasa, saying Mpuuga has laid a huge landmark in the history of Uganda’s politics.

Mpuuga is remarkably credited for championing Masaka Municipality’s elevation to Masaka City status under the watchful eye and voice of Kabaka Ronald Mutebi. The MP has done well to exercise his duties as a legislator. The resident of Soweto suburb in Masaka City has showcased a higher level of expertise in parliament, at the time the August House, needs credible, conflict resolvers, reputable, experienced and committed legislators.

Unfortunately, when one does politics beyond everyone’s expectations, he or she is not always credited. However, some people always come out to undermine or downplay those achievements.

Mpuuga has done well in developing Masaka City and the introduction of CBS PEWOSA initiative has conversely suppressed poverty within the locals in Masaka City.

“I think if we’re to talk of development as Masaka City we have made it. The few major phenomena is to see our people employed, children educated and leaders executing their political obligations wholly,” he shared.

Growing up

Mpuuga’s motive was to study and get a good job and that was perhaps when he would begin to think of establishing himself as a man whose livelihood and status should much his family dream.

“We grew up in a family where mostly we depended on coffee to get money for home use, school fees and solely working closely and at peace as a family helped us grow, materially and spiritually,” Mpuuga said.

Presently, Mpuuga is not worried whatsoever. The dream of his family to see him growing from a schoolboy from Kyamaganda Boys Primary School has been conversely met.

Born to the late Vincent Nsamba and Gertrude Nanyondo, residents of Nakawanga Village, Lwengo district, Mr Mpuuga has raised the flag of the National Unity Platform thereby working closely with Kyagulanyi Ssentamu his party president.

Lots of things have happened. Mpuuga says as a little boy, he grew up dreaming of becoming a journalist and fortunately he practiced for short time before falling for politics.

At 49, Mpuuga stands out for his dedication, lobbying and proper representation of the interests his people in Parliament. The fallacy that a legislator’s major role is to represent the constituencies and readily available to all communal functions according to him is wrong.

“The role of a parliamentarian is huge. Not always that your wishes and plans will be met but for a learned person like me, I must listen to every concern filed in my office,” he shares.

Venturing into politics

Mpuuga’s fairytale story in Uganda’s politics can be tagged higher by the time he took on the mantle to initiate Black Monday as they quested for Change in leadership in Uganda.

“At home, they knew that they had love and spirit to be a leader. So, from then on, we had to set our future ambitions higher. Today we’ve achieved it,” he says.

Mpuuga says that emerging victorious in 2011 as Masaka Municipality Member of Parliament came with pleasures and problems.

“Quite honestly, all we needed was a Change back then as Democratic Party. But at the end after realizing that the party had slipped away from our agenda, many brilliant and ambitious political philosophers had to vacate,” he adamantly shares.

Mpuuga says in politics one is happy when his or her people are happy with new developments.

One shining journey about his political journey is mentoring the youthful leaders both in and outside the National Unity Platform (NUP).

“We’ve done whatever it takes in the political arena. We have been beaten, seen blood flowing from our bodies and our people being killed,” he softly added.

By nature, Mpuuga has a great liking for history, art and culture. Even when he is talking, culture is one of the many things one can see going throughout his ways and expressions.

A true creation of Buganda Kingdom, Mpuuga loves Kabaka Mutebi just like the way he cares about his fore ribs.

“There is nothing beautiful in the world than loving your King and serving your King. I’ve had the pleasure to do both. I’ve served and still serving my kingdom,” he astonishingly shared.

He is very cultural and the years he has been in the ebbs of Buganda Kingdom, Mpuuga has learnt the art of loving and serving people irrespective of their family background.

Even at the present, Mpuuga is still craving, longing and praying to serve Ugandans.

“The parliament is like a garden. If you don’t sow well and timely, you cannot succeed,” he shares.

Working day and night, serving people who are more positive than you’re to meet their political obligation is only full filled by a Hero.

“I’ve done it. I’m doing it and we shall be doing it to ensure that the people we represent meet their desired goals,” he shares.

The parliament all together has connected him to the people and the people themselves have connected well with Mpuuga.

He has believed in prosperity and good life which many can attribute to his personal traits in managing and planning for his people.

“I don’t think that we’ve achieved as political revolutionists in Uganda. We’ve set our eyes clear to the man who came with nothing but belongs to everything in the country today. The fight is still on. Ugandans should be alerted,” he added.

“You cannot succeed when the majority of your cadres are holding guns. The only thing Ugandans should know is that leadership is now in the hands of the young and fresh blood,” he explained.

Mpuuga says he prefers to work for genuine people with a thirst to full-fill their dreams.

“Joining the National Unity Platform (NUP) was very timely. I saw a moving group of brilliant youths led by a rare and composed leader in Kyagulanyi and I am grateful to serve as the Vice- Chairperson of the Party. It attracted my political test,” he assuredly noted.

About the future, Mpuuga is not ready to sit home and wait for the future to unfold. He ponders that they’ve worked for the future and are still working for it.

A sports promoter

Away from politics, Mpuuga has used sports under Masaka City Football Team to create Unity among the youths.

To this; sports development only grew with the teamwork and establishment of required resources according to Mpuuga.

“When Masaka Local Council collapsed in 2015, I had to rally around and come up with a team in Masaka City because Masaka City needs a formidable team that can employ youths within,” said Mpuuga.

“The team is vastly talented. It has connected me politically and socially in the spheres of life. We need a little motivation and I know we shall reach our dream destination,” he added.