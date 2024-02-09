Major General Leopold Kyanda has underscored the unique role the Chieftaincy of Logistics and Engineering plays in providing support to the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces’ military and peacetime operations in enabling its mandate as provided for in the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda.

The Joint Chief of Staff, stated at the handover ceremony from Brigadier General Charles Bakahumura to Brigadier General Godwin Karugaba that was held at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Headquarters, Mbuya that, “Logistics is the heart and centre of gravity of our activities.”

Maj Gen Kyanda was presiding over the change of guards for the office of the Chieftaincy of Logistics and Engineering from Bakahumura now headed into diplomatic services to Karugaba.

The Joint Chief of Staff urged Brig Gen Bakahumura to embrace his diplomatic posting as it would expose him to a different world. He equally urged Brig Gen Karugaba to be prepared for the tasks at hand because a lot of hard work is expected from him.

In his speech, Brig Gen Bakahumura thanked the Commander-in-Chief President Yoweri Museveni and the UPDF leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility for the last seven years as the Chief of Logistics and Engineering.

“The trust, guidance and confidence extended to me during my tenure is highly appreciated,” he said, adding that he equally appreciated the staff of CLE whom he has worked with during his time in office for service well done.

The outgoing CLE highlighted that under his tenure, there have been tremendous improvements in logistics management, resulting in operational efficiency and improvement in the welfare of officers and men of the UPDF.

“Despite the challenges that have often affected our obligations towards the fulfilment of our mandate, the Chieftaincy has registered tremendous achievements including effective logistical support to all UPDF internal operations and missions abroad,” said Brig Gen Bakahumura.

Bakahumura pointed out some of highlights of this tenure as the Chief of Logistics and Engineering, including; improved fleet maintenance delivery and logistics staff development through various trainings at the College of Logistics and Engineering, School of Supplies and Transport, UPDF Polytechnics and Uganda Military Engineering Academy, Lugazi, and the construction of UPDF in-house fuel storage facilities.

Brig Gen Godwin Karugaba, the incoming acting CLE said he is privileged to accept the responsibility of leading the Chieftaincy.

“I take this rare opportunity to thank the UPDF leadership for entrusting me with this responsibility and also to have given me a chance to develop in this career of logistics management,” said Brig Gen Karugaba.

Who is Brig Gen Karugaba?

Brig Gen Karugaba brings a wealth of experience to the Chieftaincy having served for over three decades in various capacities including but not limited to Director of Logistics, Commandant College of Logistics and Engineering, serving in Multi-National Forces and Missions, Chief of Staff Logistics EASF, Deputy Chief of Personnel and Administration and until recently Deputy of Chief of Logistics and Engineering.

Who is Brigadier General Charles Bakahumura?

Brig Bakahumura who was recently appointed as Uganda’s Defence Attaché to Turkey has a wealth of 32 years of experience in security services in various capacities and environments, rising through the ranks to his current rank.

From 2012 to 2017, he served as the Chief of Military Intelligence until he was appointed the Chief of Logistics and Engineering, a position he held for 7 years, becoming the longest-serving Chief in that capacity.

Brig Gen Bakahumura is a graduate of King’s College London, United Kingdom, where he earned a Master of Arts degree in Defence Studies. He also holds a Master of Arts degree from Makerere University, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree from the same University.

