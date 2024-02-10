A lady aged 26 years old has excited the internet after revealing how she became an owner of a sh 6 million apartment in Nairobi County.

In a long Facebook post of January 16 seen by this writer, Elizabeth Mwiki narrated her long story that resembles a script borrowed from one of the Hollywood plays.

“I was born out of wedlock and my step family never saw anything good in me. They treated me with contempt and this scared me to feel free living with them. I was complete nothing and trash before them all.

“Only my dad, Mr. Amos, cared about me but the rest never wanted me to get any support from dad,” she shared chillingly.

After her high school education, she ran away from home and joined a friend in Nairobi City where she started hustling for about 3 years.

With the blessings of her father, Mwikali got a job in a city restaurant and grew through the ranks to become a manager. She currently earns sh 355,000 per month.

Today she owns a good car and a multimillion apartment in Kitengela Kajiado County.

“I used to suffer a lot and no one thought I can be anything in our society but see now.

I thank my dad and his traditional healer called Dr. Kiwanga who cast prosperity spells for me hence quickly turning around my life. Thanks Dr. Kiwanga. Your spells work well.

Call this number+254 769404965

As usual, Kiwanga Doctors exercise doctor-client confidentiality; neither client’s file records, identity nor secrets will be shared to a third party or made public unless otherwise client/s on their own volition wishes to give a testimony!!