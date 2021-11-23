The first thing you should know is, what are the best places to apply our fragrances are those where the natural body heat slowly and then perfume ingredients are released.

In women

Behind ears

The neck

Chest

Upper shoulder

Wrist

Inner elbow

Below your midriff

Behind your knees

Calves

Ankles

In men

Lower jaw

Shoulder

Neck

Chest

Forearm

Inner elbow

Wrist

There’s no limitation to the number of fragrances one should wear on a given day because this is what makes our scents unique since most of us use the same brands.

It’s always good to smell nice but only after a nice shower.