The first thing you should know is, what are the best places to apply our fragrances are those where the natural body heat slowly and then perfume ingredients are released.
In women
Behind ears
The neck
Chest
Upper shoulder
Wrist
Inner elbow
Below your midriff
Behind your knees
Calves
Ankles
In men
Lower jaw
Shoulder
Neck
Chest
Forearm
Inner elbow
Wrist
There’s no limitation to the number of fragrances one should wear on a given day because this is what makes our scents unique since most of us use the same brands.
To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here
It’s always good to smell nice but only after a nice shower.
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com