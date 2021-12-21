It’s not a secret anymore that many people are currently gearing up for Christmas that is just around the corner, and for ladies, if you are wondering where you can buy your beauty stuff cheaply and easily, here are some of the cosmetic stores around town that you can check out.

Mulangira shop

Arguably this is the biggest beauty store for ladies’ stuff. It’s well-stocked with makeup, nails, fashion, and jewelry among other beauty products. This shop is well equipped with everything you may need at a relatively cheap price. Mulangira shop offers good to both whole sale and retail customers.

And for ladies who have not yet discovered this store, it’s located along Luwum Street, on Skyline plaza, just opposite Kikuubo.

Gazaland

Gazaland is a one stop mall for all ladies’ beauty stuff, such as skin care products, makeup, hair, facial, makeup, salon equipment’s, nails among others. Gazaland has never disappointed.

And now that Christmas is just around the corner, look no further, Gazaland will have all beauty cosmetics in stock for you and as usual, at a relatively fair price.

Gazaland is just opposite the Old Taxi Park, adjacent to Majestic Plaza. If you reach town, you can’t get lost since anyone can offer you directions to the arcade.

Eve and Nico beauty store

If you are an up-class person and can’t afford the ‘foot traffic’ or congestion in down town, well Eve and Nico Beauty store gat you covered with beauty cosmetics you might need to lighten up your Christmas festive season.

The shops deals in a variety of products like makeup, cloth wear, hair, perfumes among other stuff and you can find the store at Garden City Mall, Yusuf Lule Road.

Monaco cosmetics Uganda

This cosmetic shop has two branches in town, at Forest Mall Lugogo and Boulevard Building along Kampala road. The shop is well equipped with all brands of nail polish, lipstick, foundation, mascara, fake lashes, brushes among other beauty supplies you might need, both originals and less original, depending on what you can afford.

Livara Natural organics

If you are allergic to some cosmetic products because of their chemical compositions, well Livara Natural organics is the beauty shop for you, this store deals in products like hair food, moisturizing shampoo Anti-aging butter, lipstick, acnes fighting tonner, Blackhead clearing cleanser among other stuff that will keep you glowing throughout the festival season.

Their products are mainly made out of natural products like Shea butter, Aloe Vera, honey among others and you can find them on First Floor, the Cube, 57 Cooper Road Kisementi.

Beauty corner limited

For perfumes, hair, face, nails, babies’ products among other beauty products you might need this Christmas festive season, Beauty Corner Limited is here for you. You can find this shop on Commercial Plaza, Shop No.6 Kalungi, Plot 48 Kampala Road.

Salon and Spa Kampala

If you have some skin problems and so worried about how you will look on Christmas, then worry not; Salon and Spa gat you covered.

The store has brought new stock of skin care products that give best results for Anti-aging, Skin darkening, sun burning, lushness, beauty glow among other skin supplements. You can find this store on Forest Village, Monkey zone Muyenga.

Others beauty stores include Agie’s Beauty center, Abbie Beauty shop, Grand beauty supplies, and Chez Marlez beauty stop among others.