The Deputy Press Secretary to H.E the President, Mr. Kirunda Faruk has watered down claims that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has reshuffled cabinet.

According to Mr. Kirunda, the information making rounds on social media is fake and it should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

“Ugandans should wait for the official communication from the Presidential Press Unit (PPU) in case we get such development,” the Deputy Press Secretary to H.E the President told this news website today.

The concern was first put to light by Mr. Don Wanyama, the Chief Executive Officer of Vision Group who said that a fake X handle in the name of “@newvisionwire” was spreading fake news of a cabinet reshuffle.

“Guys, this is fake news. Our handle @newvisionwire didn’t retweet that,” Mr. Wanyama posted on his official X account.

The fake X account had posted:

“JUST IN #Uganda’s President Museveni reshuffles cabinet, changes command of army. Full list to be posted here in 1hr.”