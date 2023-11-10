The territorial police in Aswa East region and Kitgum district, have put up a serious manhunt for a one Ochira Siliman for the alleged murder by beating, of Ocakacon Ben, a 54 year old, a lover to his mother and a peasant of Jenga village.

According to Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, Ochira took the law in his hands after finding the victim having an affair, with his mother Aloch Filder, in a potato garden, near their home, on the 31.10.2023 at around 9pm.

“He boxed and hit the victim repeatedly with a stick killing him instantly and thereafter, abandoned his body in the garden. The body of the victim was conveyed to Kitgum General Hospital for post-mortem and handed over to the relatives,” Enanga said in a statement today.

“We strongly condemn such acts of elderly abuse by children. The son whose actions were premeditated, kept spying on his mother, and attacked his lover, with a huge stick. He was rife with rage and anger. Efforts are now in place to trace for the whereabouts of the suspect and bring him to book.”