In a heartbreaking revelation, a recent study by Manchester-based charity, S.A.L.V.E. International, has exposed the grim reality of child homelessness in Jinja, Uganda.

Since 2017, the number of destitute children has skyrocketed by a staggering 192%, leaving a chilling estimate of 11,516 children now grappling with life on the unforgiving streets, compared to a mere 3,943 just six years ago.

Amidst a population of approximately 570,000, the surge in child homelessness is sending shockwaves through the region, with the youngest souls, some as tender as three years old, forced into the harsh embrace of the streets.

This alarming trend mirrors a global surge in homelessness, fueled by the ruthless trifecta of the Covid-19 pandemic, a relentless cost-of-living crisis, and the relentless impact of conflict and political instability.

As Uganda grappled with the devastating 2022 Ebola outbreak, wrenching away livelihoods, education, and healthcare, the nation witnessed an even greater influx of vulnerable children onto the unforgiving streets.

Nicola Sansom, the CEO and Co-founder of S.A.L.V.E. International, underscored the urgency of their research, emphasizing, “Global homelessness is on the rise but, in Uganda, it is the children that are paying the price.”

A perfect storm of escalating poverty and hunger at home has driven Uganda’s children to the streets, where survival means collecting scrap metal, begging, or engaging in the unthinkable—child prostitution.

Nicola Sansom passionately declared, “Without support and intervention to break the cycle of poverty… increasing numbers of children will continue to be on the streets. It is vital that we act now on global homelessness and empower the next generation to have brighter futures.”

The repercussions of this crisis extend beyond mere homelessness. Children are now deprived of the basic essentials—family homes, medical care, regular food, clean water, and education, making them susceptible to the horrors of trafficking, torture, rape, and abuse.

Alfred Ochaya, Ugandan Director of S.A.L.V.E. International, pleaded for urgent action, stating, “Children are the future and need to be prioritized.”

The charity, established in 2008, has been a beacon of hope, rescuing 744 children from the clutches of the streets and providing 335 caregivers with business skills. Education remains at the core of their initiatives, with 87 children having successfully graduated to date.

S.A.L.V.E. International operates in Jinja, Uganda, and Manchester, UK, employing a dedicated team of social workers, teachers, and medical staff.

Their multifaceted approach encompasses street outreach, halfway homes, drug rehabilitation, business empowerment, and permaculture, all aimed at eradicating the root causes of child homelessness.

In the face of this crisis, S.A.L.V.E. International issues a clarion call for support, emphasizing the need for global intervention to safeguard the vulnerable children of Uganda and ensure a future free from the shackles of the streets.