Joseph Mutebile, a seasoned banker by profession, has formally declared his candidacy for the Member of Parliament (MP) position representing Kabale Municipality in the upcoming 2026 elections. This announcement comes a few months after his brother, retired Major General Sabiti Timothy Mutebile, also expressed his intentions to vie for the same position.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabale Municipality on a Friday evening, Joseph Mutebile, donned in the colors of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), revealed his ambition to liberate Kabale Municipality from the stronghold of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party. He asserted that Kabale Municipality originally belonged to the ruling NRM party until it was claimed by the opposition.

Currently, FDC’s Dr. Nicholas Thadeus Kamara is the incumbent MP representing Kabale Municipality.

When asked about his priorities and focus as an MP, Joseph Mutebile emphasized his commitment to serving the will of the people. He pledged to employ a bottom-up approach, allowing the residents to determine their needs and concerns. He promised to consult with his constituents before making decisions and to advocate for their interests in parliament.

Notably, Joseph Mutebile has made previous attempts to secure the same parliamentary seat, beginning in 2005, without achieving success. It’s worth mentioning that he is the brother of the late Professor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, who served as the Governor of the Bank of Uganda.

The race for the Kabale Municipality MP seat promises to be highly competitive, with notable figures like Hon. Andrew Barayanga Aja, Niwandinda Chris Culture, retired Major General Sabiti Mutebile, Alex Muhwezi Edgar, and others also expressing interest in the position. Incumbent MP Hon. Kamara Nicholas has declared his intention to seek re-election for a second term.