The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Uganda and Airtel Uganda announce the Fund’s application for an investment of UGX 199 billion for 10.55% of the total shares outstanding of Airtel Uganda via its ongoing Initial Public Offering (IPO)

This Investment comes in the backdrop of questionablereports around Airtel IPO which excluded the lucrative Airtel Money from the IPO.

According to a statement from NSSF, The investment reflects the confidence that the NSSF has in the telecommunications sector, the prospects of the Company and quality of its management team.

The Fund’s investment in Airtel gives an opportunity for millions of NSSF members to own part of a successful

company in a fast-growing sector known for innovative services.

Through the NSSF, the biggest indigenous investor, millions of Ugandans will also be an important part of the telecommunications company’s growth journey.

Airtel Uganda announced that it will sell up to 20% of the company by offering shares to the public via the IPO, and subsequently list on the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE).

The NSSF and Airtel Uganda are committed to the development of the Ugandan Capital Markets, and promoting broad based ownership of equities to enable investors to participate in the growth and development of the country.

The deal could have been made possible through stringent negotations which saw NSSF buy each share at 47 shillings down from the published 100 shillings.

An industry Analysts who preffered anonmity said the new NSSF pruchase price of UGX47 as the price of the IPO, presents that the Total outstanding Airtel uganda shares is at 40BN.

“The valuation of Airtel would then be UGX47*40Bn shares. This makes Airtel Uganda valuation stand at USD508M half of MTN’s USD 1.2BN” he said.