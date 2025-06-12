With a strong emphasis on performance, health, and sustainability, Daily Bite is already generating significant interest among pet owners, breeders, and professional dog handlers across Uganda.

Our mission was to develop a product that not only enhances canine performance but also aligns with sustainable agricultural practices, said Marvin Mukisa, Founder of Kiracul Farm Inputs.

Daily Bite is the result of years of careful research, nutritional trials, and collaboration with dog professionals. Engineered with precision, Daily Bite delivers 35% high-quality protein, supports muscle development, and strengthens immune function.

Rich in essential Omega 3, 6, 9, and 12 fatty acids, it provides the optimal balance for energy, endurance, and recovery making it ideal for everything from family pets to K9 security dogs and farm guardians.

Trusted by Professionals.

Breeders and security firms are rapidly adopting Daily Bite into their feeding regimens, citing significant improvements in dog alertness, stamina, and coat condition.

My security dogs have never looked better or performed more reliably, said a Kampala-based dog handler. Daily Bite has become a non-negotiable part of our daily routine.

Proudly Ugandan. Globally Minded.

As global trends lean toward functional, eco-conscious pet nutrition, Kiracul Farm Inputs is positioning Uganda as a hub for innovation in animal health.

Daily Bite is contributing to a shift away from conventional feeds and toward solutions that promote sustainable agriculture and environmental stewardship.

Available in 200g Daily Portion sealed packets, a single pack provides one full day’s nutrition per dog. A set of 30 packs conveniently serves as a one-month supply.

Kiracul Farm Inputs is currently fulfilling direct orders and is scaling up through partner distribution channels, e-commerce platforms, and grassroots community outreach aimed at raising awareness about modern canine nutrition.

Kiracul Farm Inputs

Kira Town, Wakiso District

For Orders or Inquiries:email: kiraculfarminputs1@gmail.com

Call 0753780577