Over the weekend, the United Kingdom (UK) government issued a terror alert to Uganda, saying that the East African country is likely to be attacked by terrorists.

In its updated foreign travel advisory, the UK said the attacks could be indiscriminate or against foreign nationals or places frequented by foreign nationals.

Without disclosing when the anticipated attacks will be conducted, the UK cautioned, “You should be vigilant at all times, especially in crowded areas and public places like hotels, transport hubs, restaurants and bars, and during major gatherings like sporting or religious events and when in close proximity to Government buildings or security installations such as police stations.”

“Previous terrorist attacks and disrupted attacks in Uganda have targeted the security forces, places where football matches were being viewed, restaurants, buses and government buildings,” they added.

However, in response, President Yoweri Museveni’s Deputy Press Secretary, Mr. Faruk Kirunda said the advisory by the UK government to its citizens is noted.

“……but Uganda is not at war, and our security forces are there to ensure safety and security of citizens and our visitors. Welcome to Uganda,” Mr. Kirunda said in a tweet yesterday.

UK’s travel advisory comes a few weeks after a terrorist attack in Kasese that left over 40 people killed. The attack on Lhubiriha Secondary School in Mpondwe was allegedly conducted by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terror group.