It was all pomp and celebrations as renowned gender expert, researcher, and trainer Associate Professor Consolata Kabonesa was being installed as the new president of the Rotary Club of Makerere Rainbow for 2023-2024.

A humanitarian, farmer, staunch Catholic and soft spoken lady, Consolata promised to further the club’s community service in areas such as awareness rising on climate change and its effects to the communities surrounding Nawanyago Primary School, promoting of the girl and boy child education, contribute to Polio fighting and mental health.

The 15 installation ceremony since the club started in 2009, was held at Kolping Hotel Kampala over the weekend, where rotarians from various clubs, and well wishers met to celebrate the spirit of serving humanity.

Consolata who taught gender studies at the School of Women and Gender Studies, Makerere University from 1999 to 2022, replaced Mr Narcis T. Rwangoga who has been the 14 president of the club.

She was officially installed by Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe who hailed rotary family for its renowned exceptional work of nurturing the spirit of comradeship and improving lives.

“Nowhere else in the world is the impact of this work more profoundly felt than in Sub Saharan Africa where we grapple with a myriad of challenges,”Prof Nawangwe said during the installation ceremony.

He said in Uganda, Rotary has been at the forefront of peace and conflict resolution efforts, extending clean water, sanitation and hygiene services to the underserved communities, expanding access to quality healthcare, championing immunization and vaccination drives, and protecting the environment.

The Rotary Club of Makerere Rainbow, according to the vice chancellor is anchored in the true Makerere spirit of transforming lives and making the world a better place.

Mr Rwangoga said his term has not been an easy one, especially running a club where most of the members are academic and administrative staff, always busy in and out of the country. But with committed members he has managed to achieve the set goals.

Consolata commended Rwangoga for his leadership skills, expressing confidence that under her leadership, the club’s impact on the community will grow bigger.

Being a rotarian and advocating for gender equality, and women’s empowerment motivated Consolata to be the president of Rotary Club of Makerere Rainbow.

The function ended with cake cutting and members dancing to soft music.