Non Governmental organizations (NGOs) operating in Uganda have been cautioned to desist from interfering in state activities, if they are to peacefully co-exist with the governing authorities.

This stern warning directed at NGOs to stop poking their noses into state business, was issued by the Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan affairs, Hon. Kabuye Kyofatogabye, during the KCCA Inaugural Annual NGO Symposium, which took place at Sykz Hotel- Kampala on June 30th, 2023.

It should be noted that some NGOs in the past have come into open conflict with government, due to allegations of money laundering, fueling civil strife and intention to sponsor terrorism.

Some of these NGOs have been closed down on allegations of non compliance with operational regulations, which require them and other groups not to engage in politics, a move that has been described by other civil liberties activists as political persecution and witch hunt.

“At sometimes, some NGO’s think they are trading within Namwandu’s (widow’s) compound, you must know the confines. Once you get this done, I believe nothing will happen,” Hon. Kyofatogabye advised.

“Don’t look for trouble before trouble looks for you. Just be good citizens. So let us adhere to the country’s legislative and ethical manner and agenda, and some of our agendas are very clear. You will not see trouble, which Nigerians call wahala, there will no be any wahala on you, as long as you don’t cause wahala to the state, life will go on,” the Minister further warned NGOs.

Hon. Kyofatogabye also implored these civil liberties organizations to avoid collusion with the state through operating within the country’s legal confines, norms and cultural values, and advised them to stop imposing their ideologies on the state.

The outspoken Minister greatly hailed fellow MPs for passing the Anti Homosexuality Law 2023, and issued a stern warning to those working against the legislation, whom he termed “Europeans in black skins”, that they risk serious reprisals from the state.

“That’s why I like Hon. Balimwezo you know what they went through, passing the Anti- Homosexuality bill. And some of you covertly or overtly you even endeavored to supply information to other groups and they started on us.”

“And who supplied the information, some of a few non patriotic Ugandans, who actually pretend to be Europeans in black skins. So some times we need to really look at what the country wants, what is the county’s norms and agenda and then we live those cultural values, and we move on.”

The enigmatic legislator, well endowed with pretty impressive oratory skills did not forget to talk about the hot-button issue of potholes in Kampala, that has been causing headache to city dwellers.

“Constructing a road is not like buying a shirt or making a rolex. You have to be patient like the issue of Port Bell road, give us like 24 months, we will work on it.”

Also while addressing the congregation, Hon Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, the Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs hailed the healthy collaboration between NGOs and Community Based Organizations (CBOs) to perpetuate efficient service delivery in Kampala and the metropolitan areas.

“I thank the NGOs and the CBOs which are here for standing in the gap that would have otherwise been a mandate of government. You are all invariable partners and we are glad to work with you. NGOs have a long history of promoting grassroots development of this nation,” Hon. Minsa Kabanda said.

She urged all civil society organizations to continue working towards attaining the objectives of National Development Plan (NDP III) and vision 2040, which include enhancing and value addition in key growth opportunities, creating jobs and skills development to ensure social well-being of Ugandans.

On her part, Dorothy Kisaka, the KCCA Executive Director extoled NGOs for easing the workload of city governing authorities by working with government to actualize the dream of ‘smart city’, witnessed through efficient service delivery.

“KCCA in our strategic plan, we have said we want to strengthen city governance and citizen engagements because it is the only way of achieving efficient service delivery in the city.”

“So the stakeholder body is so large, that we as an administration of less than 1000, we cannot deliver on the aspirations of our citzens. So thank you the NGO fraternity for being on board to strength service delivery in the city. Our policy our motto, our heart desire is that we build bridges for efficient service delivery.”

Tailored around the theme “Strengthening Collaboration for Transparent and Vibrant NGO Sector,” the summit was aimed at fostering engagement, discuss strategic issues and promote collaboration among stakeholders.