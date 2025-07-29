The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, has issued a passionate call for both institutional and household support towards women in business, emphasizing the critical role of female-led enterprises in driving national economic transformation.

Speaking at the Breaking Barriers to Trade Uganda 2025 event held at Sheraton Hotel, Minister Nankabirwa urged both men and women to push beyond traditional gender limitations, support each other’s talents, and embrace economic opportunities without fear.

“I always share my experience to encourage you people in business, both women and men,” she said. “If you have identified a talent in your spouse—push her, support her—so that she can contribute to the home.”

The minister hailed the annual flagship event not just as a platform for showcasing innovation but as a vital reminder of the far-reaching impact of women-led businesses on employment, economic diversification, and community development.

“From startups to scale-ups, these enterprises contribute to employment growth and the economic diversification our nations need to thrive—especially in this 21st century,” Nankabirwa stated, echoing President Museveni’s continued advocacy for diversification.

Nankabirwa emphasized the need to overcome fear when pursuing new opportunities, saying, “Break that barrier of fearing to venture into a new opportunity… the President has been emphasizing this.”

She highlighted the constitutional foundations of affirmative action in Uganda, crediting the framers of the 1995 Constitution for laying the groundwork for gender equity. She pointed to key provisions, such as the mandatory 30% women representation on boards, as an example of deliberate action to ensure women’s voices are heard at all levels of decision-making.

“No minister can bring a proposal to the cabinet for the establishment of a board without showing gender balance. If it’s not balanced, the proposal is technically knocked out,” she revealed.

Nankabirwa praised the affirmative action policies that have allowed women, youth, and persons with disabilities to participate in development programs like the Parish Development Model. She shared inspiring testimonials from rural women who used micro-grants to uplift their families and communities.

“One woman received one million shillings, bought goats or piglets, and is now proudly paying school fees for her children and improving her household,” she said. “Small but impactful.”

The minister also highlighted how bonus points for girls joining universities serve to correct systemic imbalances in domestic labor, where girls often sacrifice study time to assist with chores.

“The girl is in the kitchen helping her mother while the boys watch TV. When she performs slightly lower, the government tops her score by 1.5 points. That kind of courage—it is in Uganda where we introduced such affirmative action,” she said.

Calling on financial institutions like the Bank of Uganda, Nankabirwa urged evaluators to adopt an “affirmative action eye” when assessing projects led by women.

“For a woman to confidently say she will borrow money and lead a project—that is not just her project. It is a project for the community and the nation.”

In closing, Nankabirwa stressed the importance of creating inclusive environments at every level—home, business, and governance—that allow women to trade, lead, and thrive without having to choose between ambition and responsibility.

“The experiences you share at higher levels are not different from those at lower levels. Whether you are a minister or a local councilor, the challenges are the same. We must create environments where women can flourish.”