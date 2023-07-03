The recent remarks by Lubega Mukaku (I don’t know what party he now belongs to), and the leader of opposition, Hon. Mathias Mpuuga, is something to keep an eye on. Mpuuga’s recalcitrance has nothing to do with fearing the likes of Fred Lumbuye, but the fact that Bobi uses them to attack other leaders in opposition.

THE PRESENT

Right now, NUP can not fight their way out of a paper bag. Museveni would make short shrift of them.These discrepancies are so glaringly and disgustingly obvious that you’d have to be wilfully ignorant to be able to ignore them.

The hypocrisy is really easy to explain too.NUP is being looked at as a child that should be protected to help Gen.Muhoozi ease into the presidency.

Nobody in NUP is an obvious threat to Bobi’s power at the moment, but that’s not the problem. The problem is that Bobi suffers from a garden-variety Cluster B personality disorder, and, as such, he cannot admit that he made a mistake to attack FDC and Besigye, UPC and DP, thus, dividing and weakening the opposition. He is still consumed with being popular on social media, and that’s why he tries to pick fights with other musicians, like, recently with Eddy Kenzo.

Bobi is unable to take criticism or dissent. A true leader is strong enough to weather both. His response to Pastor Bugingo, for instance, exposed him as someone who takes criticism to be personal more than anything else. NUP, though puffed up and proud, shows itself to be as weak and fragile as an egg from an old chicken.

On the national front, he’s about as popular as a fart in an elevator – he’s the worst smell to happen on Uganda opposition politics. It’s just the gutless misinformed Ugandans that still think he’s a little bit “special”.

THE FUTURE

It takes far longer to build things up than tear them down. NUP is only barely beginning to feel the effects of being in opposition under Museveni. Add the inevitable power struggle that’s likely to emerge before or after the 2026 elections.

Yes, NUP will front Bobi as a candidate in 2026, and he will unsurprisingly again lose to any NRM candidate. He will probably use more slogans other than “Robodastyle.”

As much as the word “Robodastyle” caused fanboys to drop the pants and fap themselves raw at it’s mere mention, it didn’t mean anything other than chest thumping.As Forest Gump once said,“ stupid is as stupid does”.

After or before 2026, most likely, a new NUP strongman will eventually arise. There will be a delegates conference, and the loser will start up something, like Muntu did with FDC, and form another party out of NUP.

In the meantime time, Bobi will put cronies in all positions of responsibility and continue wasting all the efforts Besigye and FDC had put in opposition. Basically, NUP is recycling most of the FDC ideas.As sung by The Who, “Here is the new boss, same as the old boss.”

Bobi will continue to take advantage of the young people.

There are so many Ugandan kids on social media nowadays (and some adults who still think like children). They seem to equate Uganda politics with school sports, music, or video games. Honestly, It takes tremendous effort to be so clueless and hapless.

MOVING FORWARD

Serious activists don’t even need to engage with Bobi gangs at all.They are fully capable of and “have been” self-destructive since the end of the 2020-21elections. Darwinian Theory fully applies here. They will drop their man at their own pace.

One of Bobi’s most potent weapons is propaganda, fake news, misinformation, disinformation, and confusion. I think the best way to combat that is through rigorous fact-checking and honest reporting.

Lastly, there is no “collective opposition ” vs. “collective NRM dictatorship” fight going on. All the ruling class across the country is tightly interconnected and they are trying to deceive as many “Wanainchi” as they can — dividing us into opinion groups or those that support Muhoozi Vs Bobi, distracting our attention from the real systematic problems. I think the opposition needs to watch out for this as we will inevitably welcome the new NRM president in 2026.

Once UPC and DP became open allies to NRM, and FDC unsurprisingly went back to good old Nehruvian Non-Alignment after attacks by Bobi’s gangs, it was game over for the opposition. Museveni got the small gap he needed in the noose over Besigye’s head.