In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, a 46-year-old man identified as Agaba Onacklet has been arrested by the territorial police of Kanungu for allegedly strangling his own 10-year-old biological son to death. The victim, Ivan Nuwagaba, a pupil at Karuhinda Primary School and resident of Kazirankye village in Northern Ward, Kanungu town council, met a tragic end at the hands of his own father.

It is alleged that Onacklet had sent his son to purchase cigarettes worth 1000 Ugandan shillings. However, upon returning, the boy had only bought cigarettes worth 500 shillings and had consumed the remaining amount. This infuriated Onacklet, who began threatening his son with death if he ever laid his hands on him.According to authorities, the incident took place on the 28th of June 2023 at approximately 10:00hrs

Fearing for his life, the young boy had been avoiding his father ever since. However, tragedy struck on the 2nd of July 2023 at around 13:00hrs when the father targeted his son, who was alone in Kanyangyende village, Northern Ward, Kanungu town council. Onacklet stealthily approached the victim and grabbed him, proceeding to strangle him using a rope. To make it appear as a suicide, the father hanged the lifeless body under a mango tree, with the legs touching the ground comfortably and the rope deliberately loose.

According to the Kigezi subregion Police spokesperson Elly Maate,the authorities were alerted to the gruesome crime by Hellen Ayebare, the area chairperson. The police swiftly responded, visiting the crime scene to gather evidence and document the tragic event. A postmortem examination was conducted on the victim’s body, confirming the cause of death as strangulation. The suspect, Agaba Onacklet, was immediately arrested and is currently being detained pending prosecution.

Investigations into the incident are currently underway, as the community grapples with the shocking and heartbreaking news of a father taking the life of his own son over a mere 1000 Ugandan shillings.