In a shocking incident, a journalist attached to Voice of Muhabura Radio, Gerald Niyirinda, along with intern Dickens Twinomujuni, were viciously assaulted by the manager of Gateway Bus Company during a protest by angry passengers. The incident unfolded in Kisoro Municipality, Kisoro district, following reports of passengers being abandoned in Kabale district after being promised a direct journey to Kisoro.

The unrest was sparked by passengers who had embarked on their journey from Kampala with Gateway Bus Company, only to be unexpectedly left stranded in Kabale, far from their intended destination. Frustrated and seeking justice, the passengers, led by Morris Hakizimana, the Youth Secretary for Finance at the district level, made their way to Gateway’s offices on Kivengeri Street in Kisoro, demanding a refund for their fares and an explanation for the abrupt termination of their trip.

Journalist Gerald Niyirinda and his intern, Dickens Twinomujuni, had received a tip-off about the passenger demonstration and were on-site to cover the events as they unfolded. However, their presence was met with hostility when a Somali individual, believed to be the Manager of Gateway Bus Company, attacked them. Witnesses reported that the manager accused them of trespassing on private property and subsequently assaulted the journalist and Hakizimana, who was leading the passenger protest.

A witness who managed to capture the scene on camera revealed that Niyirinda’s t-shirt was torn, and his voice recorder was damaged in the altercation. Niyirinda himself recounted being struck by two stones and slapped during the attack, while Hakizimana suffered multiple slaps.

Morris Hakizimana, who has previously posted comments on social media about deceptive practices by bus companies operating routes to Kisoro, expressed his displeasure with Gateway Bus Company’s operations. Allegations of misleading passengers with false promises of reaching their final destination, only to abandon them in Kabale, have been a recurring issue for frustrated travelers.

In a surprising twist, the manager of Gateway Bus Company, whose identity remains undisclosed, filed a police case against the two journalists and the Youth Councilor, accusing them of illegal trespassing.

The matter has been brought to the attention of the Kisoro Police Station by Niyirinda and Hakizimana, who seek justice for the assault and the passengers’ grievances. The police investigation will likely shed light on the events and uncover the truth behind the allegations against Gateway Bus Company.

As the situation unfolds, authorities are urged to take swift action to ensure the safety of journalists and address the concerns of passengers who have suffered from the alleged misconduct of the bus company. The incident raises important questions about the safety and accountability of public transport providers and the need for stricter regulations to protect the rights of passengers.