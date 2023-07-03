The Ministry of Finance has announced the acquisition of 60 new ambulances that will be distributed among district hospitals nationwide. State Minister of Finance, Henry Musasizi, made the revelation while addressing Christians at All Saints Church in Nyamweru Subcounty, Rubanda District.

The allocated ambulances are aimed at improving the transportation of patients, particularly those requiring referral services, and increasing overall efficiency within the healthcare system. Minister Musasizi emphasized the significance of these new ambulances in meeting the demands of communities during his speech.

One of the ambulances will be assigned to Rubanda District. This decision is in response to the district’s recent elevation of Muko Health Centre IV to hospital status, which will mark the establishment of their first general-purpose hospital.

Minister Musasizi acknowledged the community’s persistent demand for ambulances, particularly during the previous election campaigns. He reassured the audience that one of the newly acquired ambulances would be stationed at the Rubanda District Hospital to serve the local population effectively.

Emmanuel Ainebyona, the Ministry of Health Spokesperson, confirmed the development, disclosing that 32 ambulances have already been delivered by the supplier. He referred further inquiries to Dr. John Nabohe, the Commissioner of Emergency Medical Services at the Ministry of Health.

When questioned about the budget for the ambulances, Dr. Nabohe directed the inquiry to Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng. However, due to unavailability of her contact information at the time of reporting, further details on the budget were unavailable. Dr. Nabohe did inform our reporter that proposals were submitted and the Ministry of Finance had agreed to allocate funds for the purchase of at least 100 ambulances annually.

Dr. Nabohe also highlighted the existing situation regarding ambulances in the country, stating that there are currently 146 Type B and C ambulances available. However, to achieve universal coverage and address preventable deaths arising from gaps in emergency services, the country requires a total of 460 ambulances.

The Ministry of Health has devised a plan that stipulates the availability of one Type B ambulance per 100,000 people, and one Type C ambulance per two million people. Type B ambulances are equipped with diagnostic and cardio-pulmonary support equipment, monitors, and suction machines, among other essential medical instruments. Type C ambulances, on the other hand, are intensive care unit ambulances with advanced life support equipment.

It is important to note that Type A ambulances, which are essentially patient carriers with no medical equipment, are gradually being phased out to prioritize more advanced medical support during transportation.

The acquisition of these 60 new ambulances represents a significant step toward bridging the gap in emergency services and ensuring better healthcare accessibility throughout the country. With ongoing efforts to allocate funds for the purchase of additional ambulances each year, the Ministry of Health aims to enhance emergency response capabilities and curtail preventable deaths effectively.