It was all joy when St Mary’s College Kisubi – SMACK was crowned as the 11th Champions of the National Speech and Debate Championship (NSDC) 2023.

SMACK emerged as winner after beating Kawempe Muslim Secondary School in the grand finale under a motion, “Deepening Transparency, Accountability and Anti-Corruption Among Young People” where Kawempe Muslim Sec. Sch. was Affirmative while SMACK was Negative.

SMACK won on a 4:3 split against Kawempe Muslim Secondary School. According to judges, SMACK showed their analytical skills, research, and eloquence which elevated them to the pinnacle of debating excellence.

The competitions began with the Junior Debate category where Parental Care Nursery and Primary School, Bushenyi took on Bright Grammar Primary School, Masaka.

Parental Care Nursery and Primary School, Bushenyi was in the Affirmative with the motion while Bright Grammar Primary School, Masaka was in the Negative.

In the junior category, Parental Care Nursery and Primary School, Bushenyi emerged as a winner.

The grand finale ceremony was hosted by the Parliament of Uganda where even the Members of Parliament participated in highlighting participants on the dos and don’ts while debating or making a public speech. MPs also took the opportunity to engage in a stimulating and insightful discussion with students.

Barnabas Tinkasiimire the lawmaker from Buyaga West County encouraged students to engage in school debates to prepare them for national leadership.

The Executive Director of PPDA, Benson Turamye, who was the chief guest at the national schools debate championship at Parliament, welcomed the articulation and the confidence that was exhibited by the young people and called upon Ugandans not to shy away while fighting corruption.

“It is every citizen’s responsibility to fight corruption including the young and old. Let’s do a drive to shame the corrupt.”