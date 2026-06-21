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Makerere Kavule Gets New Lifestyle Hub as Kasibante Hassan Expands Business Empire

Allen Kisakye
Allen Kisakye
Former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi and former IGG Beti Kamya preside over the official opening of Costa Rica Breeze Leisure Hub in Makerere Kavule, Kampala, on Saturday.
Former Vice President Edward Ssekandi cuts the ribbon to mark the official opening of Costa Rica Breeze Leisure Hub in Makerere Kavule as guests look on.

KAMPALA — On a lively Saturday evening, Makerere Kavule welcomed a dynamic new addition to Kampala’s fast-growing leisure scene as Costa Rica Breeze Leisure Hub officially opened its doors amid pomp, music, and celebrity performances.

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The Heartwarming Story Behind the NameA Modern One-Stop Leisure Hub

Located next to Tosha Petrol Station, the sprawling entertainment complex is the latest venture by businessman and public servant Kasibante Hassan—a familiar name in Uganda’s entrepreneurial circles as the founder of De Meyers Bread and Chosen Shoe Polish.

The high-profile launch attracted a cross-section of Kampala’s social, political, and business elite, with former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi and former Kampala Minister Beti Kamya presiding over the ceremony as chief guests.

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Former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi and former IGG Beti Kamya preside over the official opening of Costa Rica Breeze Leisure Hub in Makerere Kavule, Kampala, on Saturday.

Guests were treated to thrilling performances from some of Uganda’s most celebrated entertainers, including King Saha, Eddy Yawe, and the energetic Zawee Band, turning the grand opening into a mini-festival that lasted late into the night.

For Hassan, the launch marks another chapter in an impressive entrepreneurial journey that has seen him build successful ventures across diverse sectors, from manufacturing bread and shoe polish to regional trade and importation.

The Heartwarming Story Behind the Name

Beyond the bright lights and booming music lies a deeply personal family story.

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The name “Costa Rica” traces its origins to Hassan’s sister, Princess Unia Nakimbugwe, a soldier currently serving in the United States Army. Hassan recalls receiving a poignant call from her while she was recuperating from nerve-related health complications in the Central American nation of Costa Rica.

“She told me she had found a peaceful place where she could rest, heal, and regain her strength,” Hassan shared during the launch. “That conversation stayed with me. When I envisioned creating a sanctuary where Kampalans could relax, unwind, and escape the daily hustle, Costa Rica immediately came to mind.”

Inspired by his sister’s journey to recovery, he adopted the name for what he intends to be one of Kampala’s premier lifestyle and entertainment destinations.

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A Modern One-Stop Leisure Hub

To bring this massive vision to life, Hassan partnered with seasoned hospitality entrepreneur Harriet Namubiru, the proprietor of Dream Restaurant, who will oversee the facility’s day-to-day operations.

Unlike traditional nightlife establishments that focus on a single service, Costa Rica Breeze Leisure Hub has been intentionally designed as an all-in-one destination. The modern facility features a state-of-the-art nightclub, a restaurant serving local and international cuisines, a salon, a sauna and steam bath, a washing bay, and several secure recreational spaces.

According to the proprietors, the concept is built entirely around convenience and premium comfort, allowing visitors to access premium dining, wellness, and entertainment services under one roof.

As Kampala’s hospitality industry continues to evolve, forward-thinking investors are increasingly embracing integrated leisure centres that combine wellness and social experiences. With its strategic location and diverse offerings, Costa Rica Breeze is perfectly positioned to capture the market.

For the hundreds of revelers who attended the launch, the verdict is already clear: Makerere Kavule has officially gained the city’s newest social hotspot.


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ByAllen Kisakye
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Allen Kisakye is a reporter at watchdog Uganda, very enthusiastic about entertainment, art, fashion and lifestyle, you can reach her out on Email allen.kisha@gmail.com. Contact 0705837493 or @AllenKisakye3 on twitter.
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