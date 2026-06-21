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Zari’s Boy, Shakib Cham Wins Nairobi Celebrity Boxing Bout Amid Public Attention Over Personal Life

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

By Staff Reporter

Ugandan businessman and socialite Shakib Cham Lutaaya has emerged victorious in a celebrity boxing match held in Nairobi, Kenya, defeating musician Arrow Bwoy in a bout that drew widespread attention across East Africa.

The fight took place on June 20, 2026, at the Sarit Expo Centre during the Vurugu 2 celebrity boxing event, which featured a series of high-profile entertainment and sports matchups.

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Shakib secured a second-round technical knockout after dominating the light heavyweight contest, with referees stopping the fight following sustained pressure from the Ugandan fighter.

The bout had attracted significant public interest in the days leading up to the event, fuelled by promotional activities, online exchanges between the two participants, and broader social media commentary.

At the weigh-in, tensions reportedly rose between the fighters, with organisers intervening to maintain order. The build-up included light-hearted exchanges that were widely shared on social media platforms across the region.

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The fight also unfolded against a backdrop of public attention on Shakib’s personal life, following recent reports of a separation announcement involving Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan. However, Shakib had previously downplayed the speculation in media remarks, maintaining focus on his sporting preparations.

Following his victory in Nairobi, Zari Hassan publicly congratulated Shakib on social media, adding to ongoing public interest in the pair’s relationship.

The event at Sarit Expo Centre drew a large audience and was streamed and widely shared online, with clips of the knockout circulating across various platforms shortly after the match.

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Celebrity boxing has in recent years grown in popularity in East Africa, blending entertainment, sport, and social media influence into events that attract both fans and online audiences.

Shakib’s win adds to his growing profile in the celebrity boxing scene, where he has participated in several high-visibility bouts.

Organisers of Vurugu 2 described the event as a successful edition that brought together entertainment personalities from Uganda, Kenya and the wider region.


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