IGG Urges Ministers to Keep ‘Eyes On, Hands Off’ in Fight Against Corruption

KYANKWANZI, UGANDA — The Deputy Inspector General of Government (DIGG), Anne Twino, has urged newly appointed Cabinet Ministers to exercise strong oversight over government programmes while avoiding interference in day-to-day administrative operations, warning that political intrusion into technical functions fuels corruption and weakens public institutions.

Speaking during the ongoing Cabinet induction retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi District, Mrs. Twino delivered a presentation on “The Mandate of the Inspectorate of Government and the Role of the Executive in the Fight Against Corruption,” outlining the delicate balance between political leadership and institutional independence.

She advised ministers to concentrate on policy direction, supervision and accountability while leaving operational responsibilities to accounting officers and technical personnel.

“Cabinet Ministers should strengthen their oversight role to ensure accountability and the effective implementation of government programmes and institutions. However, they must deliberately avoid involvement in day-to-day operational processes to prevent conflicts of interest that could create opportunities for corruption,” she said.

The “Eyes-On, Hands-Off” Principle

Mrs. Twino encouraged ministers to embrace what she described as the “Eyes-on, Hands-off” approach to governance.

Under the principle, ministers are expected to closely monitor government programmes through field visits, performance reviews and regular accountability checks, while refraining from taking over statutory functions such as recruitment, procurement decisions, contract awards and other administrative responsibilities.

She stressed that these functions are legally vested in accounting officers under Uganda’s public administration framework.

“The law assigns the responsibility for recruitment, procurement award decisions and other day-to-day administrative functions to accounting officers. Where a Minister identifies wrongdoing, the appropriate course of action is to refer the matter to the competent authority rather than assume functions assigned to others,” she explained.

According to the Deputy IGG, political interference in operational processes weakens internal controls, compromises institutional integrity and creates fertile ground for corruption.

Accountability Must Deliver Results

Mrs. Twino also reminded the new ministers that effective leadership should ultimately be measured by improvements in service delivery and the wellbeing of ordinary Ugandans.

She encouraged Cabinet members to leave their offices regularly, inspect government projects, question poor performance and demand measurable results from implementing agencies.

“Ugandans judge their government not by promises, but by the tangible results they see in their daily lives,” she said, adding that public office should always be viewed as a position of service rather than personal privilege.

Inspectorate Team Participates

The Deputy IGG was accompanied by senior officials from the Inspectorate of Government, including Director of Projects Annet Twine, Director of Education, Research and Advocacy J. Gwaira, and Director of Ombudsman Affairs Nskakooza, who participated in the induction programme.

Cabinet Induction Continues

The induction retreat, officially opened earlier this week by President Yoweri Museveni, is intended to orient the new Cabinet on government priorities, leadership responsibilities, accountability and Uganda’s socio-economic transformation agenda.

Held at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi, the retreat is focusing on strengthening governance, enhancing public sector accountability and improving service delivery across government institutions.

Mrs. Twino’s remarks come at a time when the government is intensifying efforts to combat corruption and reinforce transparency and accountability within public institutions.