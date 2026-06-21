JOEL AITA: Common User Facilities Could Be Uganda’s Missing Link to Industrialisation

Why Uganda’s next leap from exporting raw commodities to producing value-added products depends on shared industrial infrastructure.

By Joel Aita

In the year ending October 2025, Uganda did something historic: it overtook Ethiopia to become Africa’s largest coffee exporter, earning more than USD 2.4 billion in a single year. It is a genuine national triumph. But read the fine print and a sobering truth appears: almost all of that coffee left the country as raw, green beans. The roasting, grinding, branding and packaging that capture most of coffee’s value happened somewhere else, on someone else’s payroll, in someone else’s economy.

Nowhere is this clearer than in West Nile, where women who grow some of the finest Arabica coffee in East Africa load their harvest onto vehicles and send it on a 500-kilometre journey to Kampala simply to have it roasted and packaged. The skill to grow the coffee is theirs. The value created by processing it belongs to someone else, half a country away.

Hold that image, because it explains both why two decades of skilling programmes have produced so little lasting transformation and what it will take to change that.

The problem is measurable — and it is bleeding money

Women and youth make up 77 percent of Uganda’s agricultural workforce. They dominate production and informal trade in nearly every value chain, yet capture the least value from it. Women-owned microenterprises earn, on average, 30 percent less than their male-owned counterparts. In regions like West Nile, as much as 70 percent of fruits and vegetables are lost after harvest due to a lack of cold storage. Uganda still imports between 60 and 70 percent of its edible oil despite a third of our land being suitable for oilseed crops.

Every one of those percentages represents income lost, value exported and opportunities missed.

Why skilling alone never closed the gap

Governments, foundations and development partners have spent enormous sums teaching young people and women how to weld, bake, process honey, make soap and roast coffee. The training has often been excellent. The certificates are real. Yet year after year, graduates walk out of the classroom and straight into a wall.

The conventional explanation is that they lack capital. That is true, but it is not the whole story. The real problem is that the tools required to transform skills into businesses are indivisible and expensive. A food-grade processing line, a UNBS-compliant facility, a cold room, a quality-assurance laboratory, certification systems and professional packaging cannot be scaled down to fit a single micro-entrepreneur.

You cannot buy five percent of a pasteuriser. You cannot rent a corner of a Q-Mark.

This is why the microfinance era, despite its good intentions, did not graduate a generation of women out of subsistence. We trained people, financed them modestly, then sent them back into an economy where the means of production remained out of reach.

In effect, we mass-produced capability and released it into an environment with no industrial infrastructure waiting to receive it — like training a generation of drivers but giving them neither roads nor cars.

The Common User Facility: Shared access to the means of production

Once the problem is understood as one of access to production infrastructure rather than access to cash, the solution becomes clearer.

A Common User Facility (CUF) is publicly catalysed, institutionally anchored and professionally managed industrial infrastructure that women and youth enterprises can access on an affordable, pay-per-use basis.

The processing line is built once to UNBS standards and rented by the hour. Around it are the services that transform a skilled individual into a viable business: quality testing, certification support, branding, packaging, business registration, market linkages, financing support, childcare services and affordable user fees.

In simple terms, it is the factory floor, shared kitchen, testing laboratory and packaging centre that no individual entrepreneur can afford alone but that hundreds can use together.

The Parish Development Model creates producers. The CUF creates processors.

This is where the idea speaks directly to Uganda’s flagship development programme.

The Parish Development Model (PDM) is helping citizens produce more. But production alone is not enough. Too often, beneficiaries still sell maize as maize, milk as milk and coffee as coffee cherries.

Without processing, value addition and guaranteed markets, many producers remain trapped at the farm gate.

The Common User Facility provides the missing link. It gives PDM beneficiaries a place to convert raw commodities into certified, branded and higher-value products.

The Parish Development Model creates producers. The Common User Facility creates processors.

Together, they complete the value chain.

This is not theory — it is a proven model

Sceptics often ask whether such ideas have been tested. In this case, they have.

Many of the core elements are already being implemented through the Muni University Business Incubation Centre in Arua, supported by partners including the Mastercard Foundation, IKEA Foundation, NSSF Hi-Innovator, the United States Embassy and the Government of Uganda.

The centre has trained more than 400 farmers in apiary management and post-harvest handling, equipped 60 honey processors, supported more than 20 women’s shea groups across Yumbe, Moyo and Koboko, and extended opportunities to refugee-hosting districts through programmes targeting 100,000 young people, 60 percent of whom are women.

It also pioneered Chumba Baridi, an off-grid solar-powered cold room engineered in Uganda to reduce the post-harvest losses that continue to cripple horticulture.

So, is it the magic bullet?

No.

There is no magic bullet for development.

A Common User Facility can fail if poorly managed. It can be captured by elites. Equipment can break down and remain idle.

What makes the model compelling is that these risks can be addressed through deliberate design: strong governance, transparent access systems, dedicated maintenance funds, women’s and youth quotas, demand-driven programming and institutional ownership beyond political cycles.

This is not magic.

It is well-designed economic infrastructure.

From political liberation to economic liberation

For decades, Uganda’s development agenda has emphasised moving people from subsistence into the money economy by adding value to what they produce.

The Parish Development Model has put resources into the hands of producers.

The Common User Facility would put the means of production within their reach.

Together, they could help complete the journey from peasant to processor, from exporter of raw commodities to producer of finished goods.

The first generation liberated Uganda politically. The next generation must liberate it economically by democratising access to the means of production.

That is the transformation a national network of Common User Facilities could unlock.

Not another handout.

Not another certificate.

But durable industrial infrastructure that enables a nation of producers to become a nation of processors, with women and youth — the 77 percent who grow Uganda — finally at the centre of the value they create.

The point

The Common User Facility is not a magic bullet because no such thing exists.

It is something more practical and potentially more powerful: the missing piece of infrastructure that finally allows skilling, finance and the Parish Development Model to deliver their full promise.

The woman in West Nile already knows how to grow extraordinary coffee.

The only question is whether she must keep sending it 500 kilometres away to become a finished product — or whether, this time, we build the roaster next door.

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Joel Aita is an engineer and entrepreneur who writes on engineering, enterprise and African development.