ALLAN BAMUHA: Why Coffee Growing Remains a Cornerstone of Uganda’s Economy

Coffee continues to be one of Uganda’s most valuable agricultural commodities, supporting millions of households and contributing significantly to the country’s economic growth. As one of Africa’s leading coffee producers, Uganda has long relied on coffee cultivation as a major source of income, employment, and foreign exchange earnings.

The decision by many Ugandan farmers to grow coffee is largely driven by the country’s favorable climatic conditions. Uganda’s fertile soils, adequate rainfall, and suitable temperatures provide an ideal environment for both Robusta and Arabica coffee varieties. These natural advantages have enabled coffee farming to thrive across many regions of the country.

Beyond providing livelihoods to farming households, coffee is a major contributor to Uganda’s export sector. The crop generates substantial foreign exchange earnings, helping to strengthen the national economy and support government development programmes. The growing international demand for Ugandan coffee has created opportunities for farmers to access lucrative global markets and improve household incomes.

The Government of Uganda has set ambitious targets to increase coffee production and exports as part of its broader strategy to transform agriculture and boost household incomes. Through initiatives aimed at promoting value addition, Uganda is increasingly processing coffee locally before export, enabling the country to earn more from the coffee value chain.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Uganda exported approximately 7.93 million 60-kilogram bags of coffee in the twelve months ending August 2025, generating an estimated US$2.24 billion in revenue. This represented a remarkable increase of nearly 59 percent in export earnings compared to the previous year.

The country’s coffee performance continued to improve throughout 2025. In May 2025 alone, Uganda exported 793,445 bags valued at approximately US$244 million, making it Africa’s leading coffee exporter and surpassing previous continental records.

Further sector reports indicate that coffee exports for the twelve months ending November 2025 reached 8.7 million bags worth US$2.4 billion, compared to 5.8 million bags worth US$1.4 billion during the previous period. This represented growth of more than 48 percent in export volume and over 77 percent in export value.

Agricultural experts attribute this growth to increased coffee production, favorable weather conditions, improved farming practices, government support programmes, and strong global coffee prices. Farmers across Central, Eastern, Western, and Northern Uganda have embraced coffee growing as a reliable source of income, employment, and wealth creation.

Despite these achievements, challenges such as climate change, pests and diseases, fluctuating global coffee prices, and limited access to affordable agricultural financing continue to affect the sector. Stakeholders have therefore called for increased investment in irrigation, research, extension services, and value addition to sustain the industry’s growth.

As Uganda pursues its vision of transforming agriculture into a driver of industrialisation and household income growth, coffee remains a shining example of the country’s agricultural potential. With export earnings now exceeding US$2 billion annually, the coffee sector continues to play a pivotal role in national development and offers a promising future for millions of Ugandan farmers.

The Author is Deputy Resident District Commissioner Kyenjojo District