CROSS-PARTY UNITY: MPs Converge at Kibuli Grand Mosque as Prince Nakibinge Hosts Rare Multi-Party Luncheon

KAMPALA | WATCHDOG UGANDA — In a striking display of unity, Members of Parliament from across Uganda’s political spectrum converged at the historic Kibuli Grand Mosque on Friday, June 19, 2026, to participate in Juma prayers before attending an exclusive luncheon hosted by Prince Dr. Kassim Nakibinge Kakungulu.
The high-profile gathering, saw lawmakers shed their partisan identities, arriving on Kibuli Hill in traditional Islamic attire to interact with ordinary worshippers and community elders.
Following the prayers, the legislators moved to the nearby residence of Prince Nakibinge—the titular head of Uganda’s Muslim community, a prominent Buganda royal, and a highly respected corporate leader—for a private luncheon and dialogue.
A Unifying Space Amid Political Tensions
The cross-party attendance underscores the unique role that Kibuli and Prince Nakibinge play as neutral, unifying spaces in Uganda’s often polarized political landscape. By bringing together government and opposition figures under one roof, the event highlighted the enduring influence of religious and traditional institutions in fostering national cohesion.
For the lawmakers, the engagement offered a vital platform to signal respect for Uganda’s substantial Muslim constituency. Observers note that such gatherings frequently serve as conduits for addressing critical community concerns, including education, local security, and socio-economic development.
Historical Context: Kibuli Hill holds deep-rooted historical ties to Buganda royalty and the foundation of Islam in Uganda. It stands not just as a spiritual center, but as a major hub for education and healthcare infrastructure spearheaded by the Uganda Muslim Education Association (UMEA), of which Prince Nakibinge is a patron.
Gauging the Political Undertones
With the country quietly positioning itself for future electoral cycles, political analysts view the luncheon as a calculated move by politicians to court the Muslim community. Prince Nakibinge has historically utilized high-profile platforms—including Eid celebrations and previous meetings with state officials, such as Speaker Anita Among earlier this year—to demand accountability, non-partisan governance, and an end to electoral violence.
While the event was largely framed as an exercise in social cohesion, it did not escape public scrutiny. On social media platforms, reactions were mixed:
The Optimists: Many praised the initiative as a rare, mature display of cross-party maturity and interfaith respect.
The Skeptics: Some commentators questioned the timing and motives of certain political attendees, viewing the gesture through the lens of strategic alliance-building and vote-seeking.
Looking Ahead
As Uganda navigates complex socio-political waters, the interactions on Kibuli Hill offer a preview of the priorities shaping inter-community relations and governance in the coming months.
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