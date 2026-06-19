Hon.  Buturo Strengthens Access to Safe Water, Enhancing Health and Livelihoods in Rubirizi

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RUBIRIZI DISTRICT – The people of Kikuba Village in Ndekye Ward, Rubirizi district, are celebrating not just a new water project, but the leadership of Bunyaruguru’s re-elected Member of Parliament, Hon. Cadet Benjamin Buturo, a man whose unmatched experience, generosity, and national influence are transforming lives across the constituency.

This latest clean water project, worth over UGX 6 million, is only one of many initiatives Hon. Cadet has personally funded to ensure his people have access to safe water.

Unlike many politicians who wait for government allocations, Cadet has repeatedly dipped into his own pocket to meet urgent community needs.

His commitment is proof that Bunyaruguru chose wisely when they entrusted their future to an MP with both a good heart and vast connections at home and nationally.

Residents, led by Tumwesigye Mangara and Kasande Merab, praised the project as life-saving. For years, families risked their lives fetching water from Lake Kigezi, and children missed school as women walked kilometers for water. Today, thanks to Cadet’s vision, those struggles are ending. “Hon. Cadet has given us life,” one resident declared, echoing the gratitude of hundreds who now see hope restored.

Local leaders, including Hon. Tugume Muzafaru, emphasized that the project will improve health, sanitation, and even support small-scale farming. He urged residents to protect the facility, recognizing it as a cornerstone of Bunyaruguru’s development journey.

Hon. Cadet Benjamin, fresh from his swearing-in, reaffirmed his pledge to end water scarcity in Bunyaruguru. But he made clear that this is only the beginning. With his strong ties to development partners, his national and international networks, and his closeness to the President and the President’s son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the Chief of Defense Forces, Bunyaruguru is uniquely positioned to attract more projects, more investment, and more opportunities.

This is the advantage of electing an experienced MP with influence beyond the constituency. Cadet’s leadership ensures Bunyaruguru will not be left behind in Uganda’s development agenda. His people are not just represented in Parliament – they are represented at the highest levels of power.

As one community elder who had travelled from a neighboring sub county called Rutoto put it, “We did not just elect a man; we elected a bridge to opportunity.”